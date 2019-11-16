Enforcers Answer Back In Danbury, 8-3

Elmira came into Saturday night's game after being handled the previous night by the Hat Tricks and looking to hang on to their third place spot in the East.

The Enforcers took no time to reverse last night's trends as they came out hard and forced Danbury into taking an early major penalty. During the ensuing power play Elmira connected for a goal with some tic tac toe passing as Hudson Michealis passed to Ahmed Mahfouz who found Andrew Harrison on the door step for an easy tap in to give Elmira a 1-0 lead.

In the second period the Enforcers scored first, once again on the power play as Mahfouz tucked one home after another great passing play from Harrison and Cameron Yarwood to put the Enforcers up 2-0. Ninety seconds later Danbury would close the gap to just one as Casper Dyrssen snuck one by Troy Passingham. After a bit of skirmish involving Mahfouz and Kyle Stevens for the Enforcers and Phil Bronner and Nicola Levesque for the Hat Tricks, the Enforcers scored three more in twenty six seconds as Michealis, Dustin Skinner, and Harrison all went back to back to back, Harrison tallying his 100th FHL goal!

Elmira came into the third still riding the drama of the fight back in the second. The Enforcers scored three more in the third as Sean Reynolds and Brandon Tucker both got in on the scoring and Michealis added a second goal on his night. Danbury also added two goals in the third, but the writing was on the wall as Elmira earned their third regulation win in the past two weeks.

Passingham stopped 35 of 38 and the Enforcers power play went 2 for 3 while the penalty kill stopped 7 of 8.

Elmira continues the road trip next weekend in Delaware as they once again will matchup with the Thunder and look for another weekend series sweep. Tune in on Mixlr and Youtube.

