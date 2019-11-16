Prowlers Split Series with River Dragons

The Port Huron Prowlers split their weekend series with the Columbus River Dragons after slaying the River Dragons 6-2 on Saturday night.

Jay Croop would get the scoring started while continuing his hot streak against the Prowlers as he struck first about four minutes into the game. Croop would one-time home a pass from MJ Graham past the five hole of Cory Simons putting Columbus up 1-0.

The Prowlers would answer back six minutes later after Dalton Jay picked up a loose puck in the offensive zone and drove straight to the net roofing the puck past the glove hand of Jared Rutledge to even the score up at one.

The Prowlers opened up the scoring in second period after Matt Robertson blasted home a shot from the point on the power play to put his team up 2-1.

Columbus came right back with a goal of their own as Ivan Bodnarenko tapped home a rebound past Simons off an Aleh Shypitsyn shot.

The Prowlers would score three unanswered next with Matt Graham tallying twice consecutively. His first goal gave the Prowlers a 3-2 lead after picking up a nice feed from Matt Robertson and slipped it past Rutledge on a two-on-one opportunity with Dalton Jay. Graham would then add his second after picking up a pass from Paul Arnott low in the slot and wristed it past the five hole of Rutledge.

Matt Robertson would then score with three seconds left in the frame after picking up a juicy rebound off a shot from Dalton Young and wristed it pass the right pad of Rutledge for the 5-2 lead.

Robertson would complete the hat-trick with an empty net goal in the third period to complete his second hat-trick of the season.

Prowlers goaltender Cory Simons made his season debut earning the win and stopping 31 shots along the way. Jared Rutledge would stop 32 in the loss for Columbus.

After the weekend, the Prowlers now sit with a record of 2-4-2-0 and the River Dragons with a record of 3-3-1-1. The Prowlers will be back in action next weekend for a two-game set against the Mentor Ice Breakers. Friday night's game will be held at 7:35 and Saturday's at 6:35. You'll be able to catch all the action on Mixlr.

