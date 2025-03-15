GAMEDAY Preview

March 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

STARS vs. ROUGHRIDERS

When: Saturday, Mar. 15 at 6:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Hot Starts From Pechar

- Jack Pechar scored 1:09 into the game Mar. 6 vs. Sioux City for his fourth time in six games at the time that he had scored the game's first goal and the seventh time overall. Pechar's goal 25 seconds into the game Feb. 20 at Omaha is the Stars' quickest goal to open a game this season. He has scored in the opening 2:03 of a game five times. The Stars have scored first in each of their last seven games and 12 of their last 13 games. Lincoln is 32-3-1 when scoring first and last gave up the game's first goal Feb. 15 at Sioux Falls.

Key 2: Get To 40

- Lincoln has the best record in the USHL at 39-13-1 and has already locked up a playoff spot for the fourth straight season. A win tonight would give the Stars 40 wins in a season for the fifth time in franchise history and the first time in the last 23 campaigns. Lincoln needs five more wins over its final nine games to set its single-season wins record and pass the 2000-01 (43-7-4-2) and 2001-02 (43-15-0-3) seasons. The last time that the Stars finished with the best record in the West was 2011-12 (38-18-2-2, 80 points). Lincoln has captured the Anderson Cup as holders of the best regular season record in the USHL three times (1999-00, 2000-01, 2002-03).

Key 3: Stymie The RoughRiders' Power Play

- Cedar Rapids went 4-for-8 on the man advantage last night in a 6-2 win at Tri-City. Daniel Astapovich recorded a hat trick and all three of his goals came on the power play. The big night was a welcome one for the RoughRiders, who hold the fourth-worst power play in the USHL at 18.2-percent. The Stars' penalty kill was strong last night, finishing 4-for-4 at Omaha, including not allowing any shots on a five-minute kill in the first period. It marked the first time in the last five games that Lincoln did not allow at least one power-play goal.

