Stampede Blow out the Candles on the Phantoms

March 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Stampede defeated the Youngstown Phantoms 3-2 after a crushing defeat the night before. The Herd capitalized on aggressive offense to take an early lead on the Phantoms and hold out defensively to win the game. Goaltender Aiden Wright secured 26 saves on the night and his effort was matched by substitute Waylon Esche to secure two points.

The Stampede birthday bash started out with a bang with the Stampede firing on all cylinders. Adyn Merrick blew out the first birthday candles of the night with a goal at 2:41 with assists from Gennadi Chaly and Alexei Vlasov. J.J. Monteiro continued the birthday fun by netting another goal at 6:41 with some help from Matthew Grimes. The Phantoms generated chances to retaliate, but only secured roughing penalties at the beginning on Justin Kerr at 7:26. Stampede's Filip Nordberg joined in on the fun with a roughing call of his own at 7:26 as well. Adyn Merrick nabbed a penalty of his own for tripping at 10:29, which resulted in a powerplay goal for the Phantom's Evan Jardine at 10:58. However, an unsportsmanlike conduct was awarded to Landon Resendes, which resulted in a Stampede powerplay that Joseph McGraw was able to capitalize on and increase the lead to 3-1 going into the second period.

The second period started as a battling match between both sides with equalizing measures on both sides of the puck keeping each other at bay. Cross-checking by McGraw was the first bit of action to be seen at 3:02. The birthday stand-off would continue until the Stampede earned another penalty on Matthew Grimes for having too many men on the ice for the celebration which resulted in a Phantom powerplay. The Phantoms lethal powerplay skills came into play with their second goal finally being earned by Adam Benak at 11:07 as a loner. The Stampede shifted into a more defensive style of play as the Phantoms slowly gained momentum throughout the second period. However, with two Phantom penalties occurring at 14:11 and 14:57 on Rucinski and Kerr, the Stampede shifted into a 5 to 3 power play advantage. The Phantoms were faced with cake-destroying rage by the Stampede, who were able to get decent shots on goal; however, Phantom's goalkeeper Owen Lepak had some massive saves to hold off the Stampede's lead from increasing going into the third period.

The third period was another stand still with the puck racing to both sides of the rink with no one able to put it in the net. However, this was the period for penalties with the Stampede kicking it off with a penalty on Ben Wilmott for high sticking at 1:34 and slashing at 7:38. The Phantoms secured the next sticking double minor at 3:05. The back and forth of both teams would continue throughout the rest of the period with penalties being awarded to the Phantom's Connor de Haro, Kazimier Sobieski, and Coleson Hanrahan. The Stampede would take two of the other penalties by Reid Varkonyi and Gennadi Chaly. Wright, after a save in the goal, was subbed out with seventeen minutes remaining in the game.

Goaltender Aiden Wright played the majority of the game tonight and racked up 26 saves, enough to blow out the candles of his former team, and increase his record to 21-8-3-0 with a .906 save percentage. Taking the final attacks of the Phantom's tonight was Waylon Esche, who had eight saves on the night and now holds a save percentage of .883.

The Stampede will return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Tuesday night for a Standings Showdown against the Waterloo Blackhawks. The Blackhawks currently sit in third in the Western Conference just eight points back of the Stampede. With a win on Tuesday, the Stampede are one step closer to clinching a first-round bye.

Have you ever wanted to take in a Stampede game from the suite level? Tuesday is the perfect time to do so. Head to the Stampede's DASH page to purchase discounted Loge tickets or a raffle ticket for the chance to win a whole loge.

