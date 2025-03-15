Hawks' Power Play Stumbles

March 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints goalie Liam Beerman stopped 23 shots, and the Waterloo Black Hawks went 0-for-4 on the power play during a 2-1 Saturday loss at Young Arena.

The weekend represented a reversal for Waterloo's power play unit. On Friday, the Hawks went 0-for-3 during a road win against the Chicago Steel. During the five games prior to that, Waterloo had produced seven power play goals.

The Fighting Saints took the lead just 28 seconds into Saturday's game. Heikki Ruohonen carried the puck deep into the Hawks' zone, turning below the icing line to drop a pass back. Josh Giuliani received it and put in a low shot through traffic.

Waterloo was limited to three shots on goal in the first 14 minutes. They generated 11 more after that through intermission during a five-minute power play, which included a partially overlapping minor. Beerman finished the opening 20 minutes with 14 saves.

The teams exchanged goals separated by 27 seconds in the second period. Shortly after a Waterloo power play ended, the Black Hawks scored anyway. Dylan Compton intercepted a pass at center, then gained the Dubuque blue line in an odd-man formation. Compton dropped a pass to Kaeden Hawkins, who fired in a low chance from the right circle at 12:18.

On the next shift, Dubuque went back in front. The Hawks did not clear their defensive zone, and Colin Frank set up Jonathan Morello at the top of the crease. Morello redirected the feed under the crossbar.

The Hawks were held without a shot on goal for much of the third period, before generating a handful of chances during the late minutes. Waterloo ended the night with 24 shots to Dubuque's 19.

Now the Black Hawks return to the road for their next four games. The sequence starts in Sioux Falls against the Stampede on Tuesday night.

Dubuque 1 1 0 - 2

Waterloo 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Dubuque, Giuliani 20 (Ruohonen, Spicer), 0:28. Penalties-Kostadinski Dbq (major-head contact, game misconduct-head contact), 14:19; Mackey Dbq (hooking), 17:46.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Hawkins 18 (Compton), 12:18. 3, Dubuque, Morello 8 (Frank, Cornforth), 12:45. Penalties-Walker Wat (roughing), 6:38; Jennersjo Dbq (kneeing), 9:49; Compton Wat (high sticking), 19:10; Giuliani Dbq (roughing), 20:00.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Dubuque 5-9-5-19. Waterloo 14-5-5-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Dubuque 0 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 4.

Goalies-Dubuque, Beerman 13-1-1-2 (24 shots-23 saves). Waterloo, Hendrickson 11-9-3-0 (19 shots-17 saves).

A-3,155

