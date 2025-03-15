Fighting Five: Saints Visit Hawks to Finish Weekend

March 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (36-14-1-2, 75 pts) visit the Waterloo Black Hawks (26-14-6-4, 62 pts) to finish up a Cowbell-Cup weekend on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Comeback Cruise

The Fighting Saints erased a two-goal deficit on Friday against Des Moines in a 5-3 win over the Bucs, led by three third-period goals.

Friday's win was just the third for the Fighting Saints this season when trailing into the third period.

2. Starting Strong

The Fighting Saints have scored first in 11-straight games, including six times in the first five minutes of the game.

Colin Frank scored the opener on Friday night, his first of two goals in the game. It was the second-straight game that Frank scored the first goal of the game.

3. Hot Hands

Gavin Cornforth assisted twice on Friday, extending his team lead in points to 45. Cornforth and his linemates, Frank and Jonathan Morello, combined for five points in Friday's win.

Josh Giuliani scored his 19th goal of the season and sixth on the power play in the win, extending a recent streak of success. Giuliani has 15 points in his last 16 games.

4. Blue Line Bingo

Josh Niedermayer scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's win, helping kickstart the Saints comeback on Friday.

Kristian Kostadinski also assisted on Friday, recording a point in five of the last six games for the Fighting Saints.

5. Hawk Talk

The Black Hawks took down the Chicago Steel 5-1 on Friday night in Geneva to open the weekend. Reid Morich scored twice in the win for the Hawks.

Saturday is the final meeting in Waterloo between the teams and Dubuque has won all six previous meetings by a single goal.

Saturday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CDT at Young Arena and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.