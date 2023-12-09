Game Preview

It's Batman Night benefitting St. Jude!

The Season Ticket Holder Items of the Game are all of our t-shirts! They'll be $10 off! Take advantage of this great deal by visiting our merchandise stands! THIS DISCOUNT CANNOT BE APPLIED WITH OTHER DISCOUNTS.

Jersey off the back for tonight is forward Brandon Osmundson! J.O.B is ONLINE ONLY NOW! Proceeds will go to St. Jude!

We're looking for Gotham City's finest! Visit the Main Event Information Booth to sign up for our costume contest!

Please bring non-perishable food to the game as we're collecting food for Manna House!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public! The STH door is located in the hallway near the Huntsville Havoc front office!

Cash is ONLY accepted at Havoc merchandise and Chuck-a-puck.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

