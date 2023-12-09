Peoria Falls 1-0 in Evansville

December 9, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - In a tight-checking but intense game on Saturday, the Peoria Rivermen fell 1-0 to the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center in their first shutout loss of the season.

The Rivermen had a majority of the chances in the first period, but it was Evansville's Bair Gendunov who capitalized off of a turnover at the near right circle in the Rivermen zone to put the Thunderbolts 1-0.

Peoria had a number of good chances in the second period, including an extended power play toward the final minutes of the frame. But Evansville goaltender Cole Ceci and the Thunderbolts held firm and held the Rivermen off the board going into the third period.

The Rivermen continued to press in the third and had a number of chances, both on the power play and on even strength. But despite the number of shots on goal (41 in total) Peoria could not find one to go in and were shut out for the first time this season 1-0. Despite the desperate circumstances of the third and the number of chances, Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel wanted to see more desperation, especially from the Rivermen leaders.

"Until our leaders get more grit and start working and caring and being desperate, for sixty minutes, that's the result we're going to get," Trudel said.

Peoria will have a short turn-around time as they prepare to host the Quad City Storm on Thursday morning for their annual education game at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 10:30 am.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.