Ceci Brilliant in 1-0 ThunderBolts' Shutout of Rivermen

Evansville, In.: Behind an incredible 41-save performance from goaltender Cole Ceci, the Thunderbolts succeeded in picking up wins in three consecutive weekends, shutting out the Rivermen 1-0 for Teddy Bear Toss Night at Ford Center on Saturday. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, December 15th against the Huntsville Havoc, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

The only goal of the game came 11:05 into the first period to set off the Thunderbolts' Teddy Bear Toss, as appropriately it was Bair Gendunov who scored on a Rivermen turnover to put the Thunderbolts ahead, unassisted. As for the Teddy Bear Toss, early estimates currently count the stuffed animals thrown onto the ice at roughly 2,000, all of which will be given to children in need across the Tri-State in time for the Holidays. The star of the show was Ceci, who stopped all 41 shots to pick up his first professional shutout and his third win of the season. Also of note were the Evansville penalty kill units who killed off all five Rivermen power plays, as well as the many Thunderbolts players who chipped into the defensive effort with shot and pass blocks. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again next Saturday, December 16th at Ford Center.

