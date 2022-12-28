Game Preview

December 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







It's Faith and Family Night presented by WAY FM 88.1! Check out WAY FM for Check out WAY FM for Meaningful Music & Honest Conversation!

Thanks to WAY FM 88.1 for providing rally towels to the first 1,000 fans in attendance!

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our White Beanie! Be prepared for the next cold spell!

Jersey off the back for Faith and Family Night will be #19 Sy Nutkevitch! Visit our merchandise stands or the Main Event Information Booth to purchase tickets!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public!

Only clutch purses (4.5â³x 6.5â³) and clear bags (with all contents visible) will be allowed in the Von Braun Center for Huntsville Havoc games.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

