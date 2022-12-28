Fists Fly and Havoc WIN
December 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL â From the start of this sold-out game, the fists were flying.
An exciting first period started even before the opening draw. With fights throughout the first period, the Havoc would score three times with goals from Trey Phillips, Austin Martinsen, and Bair Gendunov.
The fists would continue to fly with 88 total penalty minutes.
The Havoc would come out on top with a 4-2 win seeing Nick Latinovich making 34 saves!
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2022
- Fists Fly and Havoc WIN - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Bears Drop Tough Decision at Huntsville - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Ice Bears Drop Tough Decision to Havoc - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Thunderbolts Fall 7-1 to Bulls - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Game Preview - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Flyers Stop Mayhem to Continue Holiday Spirit and Season's Best Stretch - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Fists Fly and Havoc WIN
- Game Preview
- GAME Preview
- Next Wednesday's Game Sold Out
- Blachman Earns Call-Up