Fists Fly and Havoc WIN

December 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL â From the start of this sold-out game, the fists were flying.

An exciting first period started even before the opening draw. With fights throughout the first period, the Havoc would score three times with goals from Trey Phillips, Austin Martinsen, and Bair Gendunov.

The fists would continue to fly with 88 total penalty minutes.

The Havoc would come out on top with a 4-2 win seeing Nick Latinovich making 34 saves!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.