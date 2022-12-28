Ice Bears Drop Tough Decision to Havoc

The Ice Bears fell to Huntsville 4-2 Wednesday night. PHOTO: Michael King.

Logan Coomes scored twice in his Knoxville debut, but the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 4-2 at the Von Braun Center Wednesday night.

Knoxville has now dropped three straight. It was Huntsville's second straight win.

Huntsville opened up a quick 2-0 with power play goals by Trey Phillips and Austin Martinsen. Both goals came on a 5-on-3. Phillips scored from the left circle when he beat Alec Calvaruso down low. Martinsen doubled the lead from the right side when Calvaruso got his blocker on the puck, but couldn't keep it out.

Pair Gendunov was credited with Huntsville's third goal when he dumped the puck into the left-wing corner. The puck bounced off the boards, skipped along the goal line and squeaked between Calvaruso and the short-side post. Calvaruso was pulled and replaced by newly acquired Bailey MacBurnie. Calvaruso made eight saves.

Coomes got Knoxville on the board before the first intermission with a goal in his Ice Bears debut at 13:34. Rex Moe lifted the puck out of the zone and Coomes controlled it out of the air, generating a one-on-one opportunity the other way. Coomes moved his way into the left circle and beat Nick Latinovich to the short-side post.

The Ice Bears had several great chances to close the deficit over the next period, but Jagger Williamson hit the post in the final minute of the first period, Justin MacDonald and Colton Fletcher both missed breakaway opportunities and Knoxville failed to convert on a late power play to keep the score at 3-1 at the second intermission.

Coomes scored on the power play at 14:16 to make it 3-2. Knoxville rotated the puck around the Huntsville zone and Coomes banked the puck into the net from the right circle for his second of the night.

The Ice Bears got another power play chances moments later, but couldn't convert and didn't get many scoring chances over the final few minutes. Sy Nutkevitch scored on an empty net to close out the final score. MacBurnie stopped all 17 shots he faced in relief.

Knoxville returns home to face Vermilion County on Saturday night. Huntsville will host the Bobcats on Friday.

