Game Preview: Wiener Dog Race Night

Cute chaos returns to the ice!

The fan favorite "Wiener Dog Race Night" sponsored by Olive Branch Pet Hospital is back! Fans can come for the cute chaos and stay for the exciting hockey this Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. During the first intermission, 3 heats will take place and determine who will move on to the championship race that will take place in the second intermission. Fans are encouraged to register their Dachshund/Dachshund-mix here. Check out all of the night's promotions and raffles below!

SHIRT OFF HIS BACK

Fans can enter the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle above section 106 at our Fan Services table for a chance to win a game worn jersey off the back of forward #16 Kolten Olynek and meet him after the game. Fans can purchase 3 tickets for $10 or 20 tickets for $20 before the end of the second period to enter the raffle drawing.

50/50 RAFFLE

Want to take home some cash after the game? Fans can enter our 50/50 drawing at our kiosks above sections 105 and 120. The Ice Flyers will be donating our half of the drawing to the Canine Companions. Fans can purchase 10 tickets for $10, 60 tickets for $20, or 200 tickets for $50 before the end of the second period for a chance to win.

FAN SERVICES RAFFLE

Fans can enter our Fan Services Raffle above section 106 at our fan services table for a chance to win a team signed Navy jersey! Fans can purchase 10 tickets for $10 or 20 tickets for $20 before the end of the second period for a chance to win.

CHUCK A PUCK

Enter our Chuck-a-puck contest by purchasing stacks of pucks ($5) sold by Canine Companions above sections 111 and 120. Get your pucks before the start of the second intermission and throw them onto the ice for a chance to win gift certificates, hats, and other items from our sponsors by landing on their targets. If you land a puck in the helmet at the center, you'll go home with a jersey!

CHECK IN TO WIN

Download the Ice Flyers app and check in at our game for a chance to win a jersey! It's that simple. The Ice Flyers app is your all-in-one spot to keep up to date with the team, play interactive games during each of our home games, and more!

Download on the App Store or Google Play today!

Gameday Volunteers

A new year means plenty of new fun to be had the the Hangar. We're looking for outgoing people (ages 15+) to join our flight crew for a chance to get in on the action and be a part of our team! Volunteers can earn up to 4 volunteer hours per game, while having fun coordinating fan tosses, interacting with fans, and being the life of the party!

Group Tickets

Start planning your group outing for one of our home games now! Bring your friends, coworkers, or family for an amazing night out at the hanger. Email Eric@IceFlyers.com with any questions or for more information.

