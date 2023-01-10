Thunderbolts Host Havoc this Wednesday Before Weekend Road Trip

January 10, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.:The Evansville Thunderbolts, now sitting only two points out of 1st-Place and winners of three-straight games following wins in Birmingham and at home against Peoria, host the Huntsville Havoc this Wednesday night at Ford Center before heading South to Alabama for games in Birmingham on Friday and Huntsville on Saturday.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts came back to defeat the Birmingham Bulls 4-2 in Pelham on Thursday night. Scott Kirton gave Evansville a 1-0 lead in the second period before a pair of goals put the Bulls in front 2-1. Aaron Huffnagle's goal in the final second of the period tied the game back up, before Kirton scored again early in the third period to put Evansville back in front, followed by an empty-net goal from James Isaacs to seal the victory. On Saturday against Peoria at Ford Center, Fredrik Wink and Kirton contributed a pair of power play goals early in the first period, followed by goals from Wink and Aaron Huffnagle in the second period and another goal from Kirton early in the third period to build up a 5-0 lead. After a pair of late Rivermen goals, Kirton scored into an empty net to earn the Thunderbolts' first hat trick of the season as Evansville defeated Peoria 6-2. In goal for both victories was Trevor Gorsuch, stopping 45 of 47 shots in Birmingham on Thursday and 41 of 43 against the Rivermen on Saturday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc this Wednesday night at 7:00pm CT. Following Wednesday's game, the Thunderbolts travel to Alabama for games at Birmingham on Friday and Huntsville on Saturday, both road games starting at 7:00pm CT. Friday and Saturday's games can be viewed on SPHL TV with an active subscription through HockeyTV, or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, via https://evansvillethunderbolts.com/fan-center/liveor on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. For tickets to Wednesday night's game, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 15-9-1, 31 Points, T-6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Austin Martinsen (12 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Rob Darrar (31 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (11-5-1, .915 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs HSV: 3-1-0

The Havoc defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 8-5 in an offense-filled game on Friday night in Huntsville. Captain Tyler Piacentini tallied a hat trick, Rob Darrar scored twice, while Sy Nutkevich registered a 5-point game with his goal and 4 assists. Also scoring goals were Nathan Hudgin and Jacob Barber. In Saturday's rematch in Knoxville, the Havoc were defeated 4-1, with Darrar scoring their lone goal. In goal, Mike Robinson stopped 28 of 33 shots in Friday's win, while Nick Latinovich stopped 20 of 23 shots in Knoxville on Saturday.

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 16-9-1, 33 Points, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Michael Gillespie (13 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Michael Gillespie (36 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Austin Lotz (10-3-1, .909 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs BHM: 1-2-1

Mike Davis and Zac Masson scored Birmingham's goals that briefly gave them a 2-1 second period lead on Thursday against Evansville. On Friday night, the Bulls picked up a 5-2 win in Pensacola against the Ice Flyers, with a pair of goals from Nick Fea and other goals from Nick Minerva, Stefan Brucato and Chris Peters. Birmingham also won the following night's rematch in Pelham 1-0 over the Ice Flyers, with Michael Gillespie scoring the only goal of the game in the first period. In goal, Hayden Stewart stopped 21 of 24 shots against the Thunderbolts on Thursday, while Austin Lotz picked up both wins over Pensacola, stopping 26 of 28 shots on Friday before pitching a 32-save shutout on Saturday.

Call-up Report

- Chase Perry - Greenville Swamp Rabbits - ECHL

- 2 GP, 1-0-1, 1.93 GAA, .944 Save %

- Matthew Barron - Trois-Rivieres (Prev. Indy) - ECHL

- 8 GP, 3 G, 2 A, 5 P, 2 PIM

- Cameron Cook - Savannah - ECHL

- 2 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

- Joseph Leonidas - Wheeling - ECHL

- 1 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Mon. 1/9: C Alex Cohen signed to Professional Tryout

Sat. 1/7: D Zachary Bennett placed on team suspension

Sat. 1/7: RW Jake Goldowski signed to contract

Thur. 1/5: Bryan Etter activated from Injury Reserve

Individual game tickets, season tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.