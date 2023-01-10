Austin Lotz Named SPHL/Warrior Player of the Week

Birmingham Bulls goaltender Austin Lotz

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls) Birmingham Bulls goaltender Austin Lotz(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls)

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) an- nounced today that goaltender Austin Lotz of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week for January 2-8.

For the week Lotz posted a 1.00 goals against average, a 0.967 save percentage, and a shutout as he helped guide the Bulls to a pair of victories, moving them to third in the SPHL standings.

On Friday, Lotz turned away 26 of 28 shots and picked up an assist on an empty net goal late in the third period as the Bulls cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers. On Saturday, Lotz was a brick wall in the crease, turning away all 32 shots faced as he picked up his first shutout of the season and helping the Bulls complete the weekend sweep of the Ice Flyers with a 1-0 victory. The shutout was the first for Lotz since the 2019-20 season.

Lotz leads the Bulls in victories with 10, posting a 2.55 goals against average which is good for fourth- best amongst netminders. The Winnipeg, MB native also carries a 0.909 save percentage, good for eighth-best in the SPHL.

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Trevor Gorsuch, Evansville (2-0-0, 2.00 gaa, 0.956 sv%), Jason Pawloski, Fayetteville (2-0-0, SO, 1.50 gaa, 0.958 sv%), Tyler Piacentini, Huntsville (3g, 1a, +3), Bailey Conger, Knoxville (2g, 4a, ppg), Caleb Cameron, Macon (2g), Weiland Parrish, Pen- sacola (1g, ppg), Ben Churchfield, Peoria, (1-1-0, 1.18 gaa, 0.951 sv%), Tom Aubrun, Roanoke (1-0-0, 26 sv, 1.000 sv%, SO), Brett Epp, Vermilion County (1-1-0, 2.51 gaa, 0.930 sv%)

