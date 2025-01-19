Game Preview: January 19 vs Fayetteville

January 19, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Fayetteville Marksmen are set to face off in the decisive game of their action-packed three-game series tonight at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Doors: 3:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

-

Ice Flyers Record: 9-19-1-3 (22 Points)

Marksmen Record: 18-12-2-0 (38 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's Savings Sunday is presented by Bubba's 33

- Kids 12 and under can get 50% off their tickets at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #6 Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereria's Jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their white uniforms.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, Jan. 24 at Evansville | Watch | 7PM

Away: Saturday, Jan. 25 at Evansville | Watch | 7PM

Home:Friday, Jan. 31 | Rally Foundation Night presented by Gulf Winds Credit Union | Get Tickets | 7PM

Home: Saturday, Feb. 1 | Mardi Gras Night presented by Pensacola Mardi Gras | Get Tickets | 7PM

