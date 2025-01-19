Rivermen Fall 3-2 in Shootout to Knoxville

January 19, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen fell in the shootout to the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-2 on Sunday afternoon to close out their first three-game weekend at home this season.

Despite a 10-3 shots-on-goal advantage in the first period, the Rivermen surrendered the first goal of the game midway through the first on a short-angle shot from in tight as the Ice Bears took the first lead of the contest.

In the second period, the Rivermen turned to the Zachs, Wilkie, and Nazzarett, to give them the lead back. Nazzarett started things off as he got the puck to Rivermen forward Garrett Devine at the right-half boards and sent a shot-pass right to the low slot where Wilkie was waiting. Wilkie deflected the shot into the back of the net for his ninth point in three games to tie the contest up 1-1. About six minutes later, Nazzarett notched the go-ahead goal as he curled to the right-wing circle with the puck and rifled home a wrist shot into the top-shelf. The second period ended with plenty of physical play and rising tensions but saw Peoria with a 2-1 lead going into the third.

The Ice Bears were able to tie the game up in the middle of the third period off of a shot just after an offensive zone face-off to tie the game at 2-2. A furious back and forth followed with both sides searching for the game-winner. But no goals were to be found and the contest went to overtime. Peoria had several solid chances in the extra session, including a breakaway from Zach Wilkie that was stuffed by Knoxville goaltender Talor Joseph. The game came down to the shootout and Knoxville was able to win it there with a goal in the final frame.

Peoria was forced to settle for three out of a possible six points at home on the weekend and will have to rally back for another three-in-three next weekend as they host the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on February 24,25, and 26.

