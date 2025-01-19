SPHL Announces Suspension
January 19, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the following suspension:
Fayetteville's Ryan Nolan
Fayetteville's Ryan Nolan has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 153, Fayetteville at Pensacola, on Saturday, January 18.
Nolan was assessed a match penalty under Rule 59.4, Cross-Checking, at 19:34 of the second period.
Nolan will miss Fayetteville's game today against Pensacola.
