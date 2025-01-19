SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Sunday announced the following suspension:

Fayetteville's Ryan Nolan

Fayetteville's Ryan Nolan has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 153, Fayetteville at Pensacola, on Saturday, January 18.

Nolan was assessed a match penalty under Rule 59.4, Cross-Checking, at 19:34 of the second period.

Nolan will miss Fayetteville's game today against Pensacola.

