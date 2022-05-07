Game Postponed
May 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
Today's Fredericksburg Nationals doubleheader against the Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader at Virginia Credit Union Stadium tomorrow (Sunday, May 8) starting at 1:35 p.m. Both games will be 7 innings, and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 12 p.m. for season ticket holders and 12:30 for the general public.
Fans who purchased a ticket for tomorrow's game can use it for admission to both games of the doubleheader. Fans who purchased tickets to tonight's game will be able to exchange them for any regular season home game of equal of lesser value in the 2022 season. Both games tomorrow will also be available on the FredNats Baseball Network and MiLB tv.
