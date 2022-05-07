Eighth Inning Home Run the Difference for Carolina

May 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







ZEBULON, NC: Friday's showdown between the Augusta GreenJackets (13-12) and Carolina Mudcats (14-11) was prolonged with over two hours of delays and would result in a tough loss for the GreenJackets as the Mudcats used a late home run to top Augusta, 5-4

The GreenJackets came out swinging in the first inning as Brandol Mezquita continued his hot streak with an RBI single to score Geraldo Quintero, giving Augusta a 1-0 lead. Mezquita would come around to score a few pitchers later as Adam Zebrowskli blasted his second home run of the season, and his first since opening night to quickly make it 3-0.

That gave plenty of early run support for Jordano Perez who made his debut and got off to a great start by striking out the side in the opening inning to keep the Mudcats off the board.

He would then induce three ground-ball outs consecutively right back to himself on the mound in the second inning to put down the Carolina offense in straight order. He would proceed to get through the third inning in three batters thanks to a double-play ball of the bat of Eduardo Garcia to keep Augusta ahead 3-0.

The Mudcats would plate home a run off Perez in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jheremy Vargas to make it a 3-1 game. An inning later they'd strike again with a run-scoring double by Jackson Chourio to pull Carolina within a run at 3-2.

Perez would keep Chourio stranded at second base to end the inning and before the sixth inning began, a downpour came over Five County Stadium to send the game into a weather delay for about 90 minutes.

The game would resume at 10:15 pm local time and the GreenJackets immediately manufactured a run after the long break as Adam Zebrowski scored on a single by Brandon Parker to make it a 4-2 Augusta lead.

The Mudcats would counter with one of their own on an error to get that run back. Carolina threatened to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as Hedbert Perez got robbed of a go-ahead hit by an incredible leaping catch by Kadon Morton against the wall to keep the 4-3 lead for August in-tact.

In the eighth inning, another delay would occur as a power outage at Five County Stadium halted the game for almost a half-hour. When play continued, the Mudcats would snatch the lead from Augusta on a go-ahead two-run home run by Oswal Leones to give Carolina a 5-4 they would not let go.

Christian Tripp finished the game off for the Mudcats to take game four by a final score of 5-4, handing Augusta another heartbreaking defeat.

Michele Vassaloti picked up his fourth win in relief for the Mudcats while Peyton Williams suffered the loss for the GreenJackets.

Adam Zebrowski's home run was part of a two-hit game for the Augusta catcher as he also drove in two with two runs scored. Brandol Mezquitas was also a notable offensive performer with another multi-hit game while collecting his team-best 17th RBI.

The GreenJackets and Mudcats continue their series into the weekend with a Saturday showdown between J.J. Niekro for Augusta and Carols Rodriguez for Carolina with first pitch set for 5:00 pm.

The third homestand of the season for the Augusta GreenJackets starts off on Tuesday, May 10 against their I-20 rivals the Columbia Fireflies with $2 TWOSDay, First responders night, and Augie's Reading Program with the theme being Pirate Night. It continues with Warrior Wednesday and Baseball Bingo along with SweetWater Brewing Company Collector's Cup Night. That's followed up with Nurses Appreciation night and the very popular Thirsty Thursday. The third Braves BUZZFest gets the weekend started along with Feature Friday with the featured item being the Smoke and Fire Turkey Burger: Chipotle pepper relish, bacon, pepper jack cheese and ground turkey burger. It's also Air GreenJackets Night where you can travel around the world with the GreenJackets. The White Claw Pregame Concert Series gets Saturday night going with live music from Will McCraine (4:30-5:30pm) plus $4 White Claws until first pitch with another Fireworks Extravaganza following the game. The homestand finishes with Bark at the Park, Sunday Funday, Sunday Savings, and Jr. Jackets Kids Club.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagramand Twitterand sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2022

Eighth Inning Home Run the Difference for Carolina - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.