Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Delmarva May 7

May 7, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with another match-up against the Delmarva Shorebirds at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-1, 6.28 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Delmarva counters with righty Shane Davis (0-2, 3.66 ERA).

Star Wars Night, it is at Segra Park. The resistance of the Columbia Fireflies have fought valiantly to expel the first order of the Delmarva Shorebirds all week. To celebrate bringing peace, freedom, justice and security to our new empire, we are blasting off a galactic fireworks display after the game, courtesy of Lowe's Foods. The Fireflies will wear special Star Wars-themed jerseys that are currently available for auction here.

FIREFLIES CRUISE BEHIND SIX-RUN SECOND IN WIN OVER 'BIRDS: The Fireflies scored six in the second and four in the seventh to beat the Shorebirds 10-3 at Segra Park Friday Night. The big jump came in the second for Columbia (9-16). The Fireflies sent 10 hitters to the dish to score six runs, which is tied for the most in a single inning for the club this year. The frame started with Guillermo Quintana getting plunked on the first pitch of his at-bat. Next, Felix Familia reached on catcher's interference with one out to set the table for Francis Grullon. The second baseman roped a double in the left field gap to put Columbia in front 2-1. The inning didn't end there. Enrique Valdez singled to right field to score Grullon and then he used some fancy footwork to work his way out of a pickle and end up on second base. Edgar Martinez reached on an error prior to back-to-back two out doubles from Darryl Collins and Rubendy Jaquez found the Fireflies in front 6-1.

HIS MIDICHLORIANS ARE OFF THE SCALE: Fireflies starter Noah Cameron had the best start of his young career Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park. The lefty went five innings and tied a career-high with seven punchouts. If that weren't enough, the Missouri native faced the minimum during that stretch, retiring all 15 hitters he saw at Segra Park. Following the outing, Cameron has now made three of his five starts at Segra Park, and he's enjoying the home cooking. In 12 innings at home, Cameron has maintained a 2.25 ERA and fanned 14 hitters while holding opponents to a .128 average.

THERE'S ALWAYS A BIGGER FISH: Rubendy Jaquez has bounced around the Royals farm the last two seasons. Used as a utility infielder, Jaquez has gotten inconsistent playing time, but the veteran has adopted the "always ready" mantra. In eight games with Columbia this season, Jaquez is hitting .379 and he launched his first homer of the season in the fourth innig of Wednesday's game vs the Delmarva Shorebirds. Jaquez has hits in seven of his first eight games in Columbia this season.

THIS IS THE WAY: After working primarily as a starter for the Fireflies in the 2021 season prior to a trip to the injured list, righty Delvin Capellan has been used as a reliever in the 2022 campaign. Thursday, after the Fireflies used two pitchers before recording the first out of the third inning, Capellan had a shot to stretch out. After spinning five innings, the righty allowed only three hits and one run while wringing up seven hitters.

GREAT, KID, DON'T GET COCKY: Thursday, Eric Cerantola continued his hot stretch, working two scoreless innings. The righty has now allowed only a pair of runs to score in his last 10 innings while punching out 18 hitters in the process. The righty has seen his ERA decline from 10.80 to 4.05 during the stretch.

WITH THUNDEROUS APPLAUSE: After starting the series 2-20 with runners in scoring position, the Fireflies bats broke out in a big way, hitting 7-11 (.636) with runners threatening in Friday's 10-3 win over Delmarva.

NEVER TELL ME THE ODDS: Tonight is Star Wars Night at Segra Park. As part of the festivities, the Fireflies will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys that are currently available for auction on MiLBAuctions.com. All proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Place your bid before time runs out!

Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2022

