RiverDogs Sweep Rays Minor League Monthly Awards

Charleston, SC - The Tampa Bay Rays announced their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for April on Saturday afternoon, with Charleston RiverDogs taking home both honors. Outfielder Dru Baker was recognized as Player of the Month and Logan Workman collected the Pitcher of the Month honor. The pair helped the RiverDogs finish the season's first month with a 12-8 record.

Baker posted a .435 batting average with three home runs and 14 runs batted in over the course of 13 games. He missed the final four games of the month after fouling a ball off of his foot on April 26. He finished April atop the Carolina League in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. Baker has worked 11 walks while striking out just seven times.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Baker in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech University. Following the draft, he played in 12 games for the FCL Rays, hitting .289 with 10 runs batted in. Baker is originally from Tomball, TX.

On the mound, Workman posted a 1-0 record with a 1.10 earned run average in four starts. The right-hander struck out 26 opposing hitters in 16.1 innings, while issuing just three walks. Opponents hit just .172 against him and scored two earned runs.

The Rays selected Workman in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Division II Lee University. He made six appearances with the FCL Rays during the 2021 season following the draft. In 10.1 innings, he fanned 14 and walked five.

