Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (68-63) at Omaha Storm Chasers (64-68)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:35 PM ET

GAME #132 / ROAD #69: Indianapolis Indians (68-63) at Omaha Storm Chasers (64-68)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (3-7, 4.48) vs. RHP Max Castillo (3-1, 3.43)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Luis Ortiz struck out nine and surrendered two unearned runs over 6.0 no-hit innings, Mason Martin and Blake Sabol each hit solo home runs, but the Omaha Storm Chasers sprayed four singles during a three-run eighth to rally past the Indians on Thursday night, 5-4. Indianapolis was held scoreless through five innings before scratching across a run in the sixth. The Indians secured a lead in the seventh when Martin belted his team-leading 17th home run of the season. Ji-Hwan Bae later doubled home Carter Bins to make it 3-2, and Sabol's two-out shot gave Indy its final run. After scoring two runs without a hit against Ortiz through the first six frames, the Storm Chasers snatched their first hit of the game - a two-out single by Clay Dungan off John O'Reilly - in the seventh. O'Reilly remained in the game for the eighth and following a leadoff walk to Maikel Garcia and Nick Loftin single, Freddy Fermin fisted a run-scoring single into shallow right field. O'Reilly then caught Dairon Blanco looking at strike three, but two-out singles by Jackson Reetz and Logan Porter gave Omaha the lead and O'Reilly his third blown save.

WE LOVE THE THREE BAGGER: Bligh Madris belted Indy's league-leading 40th triple of the season last night. Travis Swaggerty (8, 2nd), Ji-Hwan Bae (6, T-4th) and Mason Martin (5, T-9th) lead the team and are among International League leaders in triples. The last time the Indians had 40 triples in a season was 2016 (40). The Indians have collected 40-plus triples in six seasons in the Victory Field era: 2022 (40), 2016 (45), 2012 (44), 2011 (45) and 2010 (41).

ALL IN OLIVA: Center fielder Jared Oliva smacked one of Indy's four doubles in last night's defeat. He extended his hitting streak to six games - four of which were multi-hit performances. In 18 games since Aug. 3, the 26-year-old is hitting .417 (25-for-60) with seven doubles, a triple, a home run, 10 RBI and six stolen bases. During this stretch, he has bumped his season-AVG from .207 to .258.

BLIGH IS THE GUY: Bligh Madris kept raking on Thursday night going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. After going 0-for-9 in his first two games following being optioned to Indy on Aug.29, he has since caught fire. In his last seven games, he is hitting .385 (10-for-26) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBI and three runs scored. Madris has multiple hits in four of his seven games to start September.

MARTIN MASHED ANOTHER ONE: Mason Martin launched his second home run in as many days for his team-leading 17th blast of the season. His homer in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader was his first since July 27 at Toledo and snapped his career-high 32-game home run drought (7/27-9/6). August was only the third time in his career where he did not club at least one home run and marked first time since July 2018 with Bristol (R). The lefty slugger has roped three extra-base hits over his last three games and now has 47 extra-base hits this season - tied for sixth-most in the International League.

UNHITTABLE: Right-hander Luis Ortiz was sharp last night in his second Triple-A start, posting 6.0 hitless innings while allowing two unearned runs and fanning nine batters. Ortiz's nine-strikeout performance was his second-highest total of the season, one shy of 10 over 5.0 innings in his final start with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 26 at Bowie. The 23-year-old was promoted from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 1 with two of Indy's starters, Miguel Yajure and Johan Oviedo, being recalled by Pittsburgh. In 24 outings (23 starts) with the Curve, he is 5-9 with a 4.64 ERA (59er/114.1ip), 1.17 WHIP and 126 strikeouts. He is coming off his best month of the season, in August he went 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA (9er/28.0ip) and only four walks compared to 36 strikeouts.

TONIGHT: After going 5-1 through the first leg of the 13-game road trip thanks to a season-high tying five-game winning streak, the Indians have fallen behind 3-1 in the seven-game set with the Storm Chasers and will look to even tonight at Werner Park at 7:35 PM ET. The Indians are in danger of losing their first series since July 12-16 at Columbus (4-1). Coming into tonight, the Storm Chasers have an 8-7 advantage in the season series through 15 matchups with three remaining matchups at Werner Park. For the Indians, right-hander Osvaldo Bido will take the mound for his team-leading 22nd start of the season. Countering for Omaha will be right-hander Max Castillo, who has never faced Indianapolis. Castillo is 3-1 with a 3.43 ERA (15er/39.1ip) in nine games (six starts) with Buffalo and Omaha.

BIDO ON THE BUMP: Osvaldo Bido will take the mound for the Indians tonight in his team-high 22nd start of the season and will look to continue his recent success. In his last four starts, Bido has a 0.86 ERA (2er/21.0ip) with 20 strikeouts - including two seven-strikeout games in his last three outings. Opponents are hitting .063 (2-for-32) in his last 10.0 innings pitched. The right-hander has made three appearances (two starts) against Omaha this season, going 1-1 with a 4.95 ERA (5er/9.1ip) and 11 punchouts.

THIS DAY IN 1986: With the best-of-seven 1986 American Association Championship Series against Denver reaching Game 7, one of the most memorable moments in franchise history came to life. Trailing 4-3 with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Tribe first baseman Billy Moore lined a 2-2 fastball into left field to score Tom Romano and Casey Candaele. It was the first of four straight championships for the Indians.

