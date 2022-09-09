SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (71-60) vs Durham Bulls (74-58)

Game 133 | Road Game 67 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | Durham, NC | Friday, September 9, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP José Mujica (2-1, 3.91) vs RHP Kevin Herget (8-1, 2.44)

MUJICA: Tossed one relief inning, earned save, 2 H, ER, HR, 2 K @ Durham 9/7 (7-6 W)

HERGET: No decision, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, K, @ Charlotte 9/3 (6-5 W - 10 inn.)

LAST TIME OUT

DURHAM, NC (September 8, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (71-60) defeated the Durham Bulls 7-2 on Thursday night. SWB busted out four home runs including two from Yankees' top prospect Anthony Volpe, his first at Triple-A.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the early lead on an Armando Alvarez solo home run in the second inning off starter Josh Fleming. Alvarez's 15 home runs currently lead the active roster. Volpe would launch his first Triple-A home run in the fifth with two outs. The solo blast doubled the lead to 2-0.

The Bulls tied the game in their half of the fifth inning with a pair of runs off RailRiders' starter Mitch Spence. Those were the only two runs he allowed in six innings of work. Spence struck out seven batters, matching a career-high at the Triple-A level. He surrendered just four hits.

Alvarez would give SWB the lead back in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly. He went 2-for-4 with the aforementioned homer and two RBI. Volpe would leave the yard again with a solo shot to left center in the seventh. The RailRiders would score another on a double from Ben Rortvedt in the seventh as well. Ryan LaMarre would cap the scoring in the ninth with a two-run shot to push the lead to five. Chris Owings tallied four hits in the contest out of the two-spot for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He becomes just the seventh RailRider this season to tally four hits in a game. SWB put up fifteen hits in the contest and won 7-2.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are on the road for a pivotal six-game series against the first-place Durham Bulls. They entered the series tied for second with Jacksonville, three and a half games back. The RailRiders have not found themselves in first place since April 9 when they were 4-1.

WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre need to win out the rest of the series (three games) in order to leapfrog over Durham in the International League East standings. They are currently two and half games back with 19 games to play (one rain-suspended game).

BYE BYE BENNY - Today, the Yankees placed catcher Jose Trevino on the injured list and recalled Ben Rortvedt. Rortvedt is set to make his Yankees debut after playing 31 games with the RailRiders this season. He was acquired in the offseason in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. This is his first call up to New York. Prior to 2022, he had played in 39 games for the Twins in 2021.

THE NEW YORK RAILRIDERS - Currently, there are nine active players on the Yankees' roster that have spent the majority of their 2022 seasons with the RailRiders. Eleven players on their active roster have appeared for SWB this season (non-rehab).

THE SWB PATRIOTS - Currently, there are seven active players on the RailRiders roster that have spent the majority of their 2022 seasons with the Somerset Patriots (Double-A). Eleven players on the active roster have appeared for Somerset this season.

POP, NOT SODA - In the first two games of this series, the RailRiders had just two extra-base hits (both doubles) in their first 16 hits, tallying a .250 slugging percentage. In game three on Thursday, SWB launched four home runs and two doubles.

STAY CLOSE BY - The first two games of this series were decided by one run. The RailRiders are 24-19 in one-run games this season.

NEW RULES - Today, the MLB rules committee voted to implement a pitch clock, ban defensive shifts and increase base size in 2023. The pitch clock will be 15 seconds with empty bases and 20 seconds with runners on. Defensive alignments must include two fielders on each side of the second base bag with both feet on the dirt. The pitch clock has been in use this season in the Minors. In 2021, the average time of game in the International League was 3:00. This season, it has been 2:41.

AV CLUB - Anthony Volpe has tallied at least on hit in his first six games at the Triple-A level. He is 11-for-25 (.440) with two doubles, two homers and two stolen bases. He hit his first two RailRiders home runs on Thursday night, both solo shots. He homered off Jeremy Walker and Angel Pedromo, both out of the Durham bullpen. It was Volpe's third career multi-homer game. His previous two came in June of 2021 while with Low-A Tampa.ââââââ

CHRISY WAKE UP- Chris Owings tallied four hits on Thursday. He became the seventh RailRider to complete said feat. It was his first four-hit game since September 3, 2016 while with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RY THE BOOK - Ryan LaMarre is 16 for his last 39 (.410) in his last eleven games since August 19. He has hits in ten of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

STREAKY - Chad Bell has a nine-game on-base streak... Ryan LaMarre has a nine-game hit streak... Anthony Volpe has a six-game hit streak...Blake Perkins, Armando Alvarez and Chris Owings each have four-game hit streaks...

ON DECK - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns home on September 13 for their final six-game homestand of the season against Worcester. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (83-55) lost 4-3 to Minnesota in the finale of the series, missing a sweep. Miguel Andújar sent a two-run homer to left. Frankie Montas faces Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays tonight at 7:05 PM with a 4.5 game lead in the AL East... The Somerset Patriots (79-48) won their third straight 7-5 over Hartford. Trey Sweeney hit his first Double-A home run. Randy Vasquez starts tonight at 7:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (71-57) shut down Wilmington 8-0. Tyler Hardman tied the Hudson Valley franchise record for most home runs in a single season. His 22nd long ball of the year draws even with Dan Grummitt from the 1999 season. Blane Abeyta starts tonight at 6:35 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (61-65) were rained out yesterday. They play a doubleheader against Daytona today at 5:05 PM...

