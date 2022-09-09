Dunkin' giving one lucky fan Coffee for a Year at Tuesday's SWB game

MOOSIC, PA - Dunkin' and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will reward one lucky fan with a year of free coffee during the September 13 game at PNC Field. The RailRiders will work to win their game against the Worcester Red Sox while ten fanes compete for the grand prize.

Gates will open at 5:30 prior to a 6:35 P.M. game against the WooSox and the first ten fans through the gate will be selected to participate in a series of games to win free coffee for a year. Upon entering the ballpark, the first 10 fans will receive their "card" to denote that they are participants. Contestants will receive insight and sign waivers about what the games and the rules will entail. If the participant is unable to do one of the games, they are able to pick a friend to do it for them.

The contestants will participate in the following games to determine a winner:

- Coffee Bean Sack Race- A classic race where the top five participants move to the second game.

- Donut Pong- Using Munchkins, the first two contestants to fill three coffee cups with a donut hole move on to the final contest.

- Dunkin' Race- The final two entrants will race to see who wins the grand prize- Free coffee for one year!

Rules and restrictions may apply.

The RailRiders are in Durham through Sunday and return to PNC Field next Tuesday for its second-to-last homestand of the 2022 season, hosting the Worcester Red Sox through September 18. For tickets or information on upcoming promotions, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

