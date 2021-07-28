Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (34-37) at St. Paul Saints (38-34)

LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #72 / Road #36: Indianapolis Indians (34-37) at St. Paul Saints (38-34)

PROBABLES: RHP Beau Sulser (5-3, 3.29) vs. LHP Charlie Barnes (5-3, 4.02)

LAST NIGHT: The Indians lost their third consecutive game last night at St. Paul, 16-1. The Saints put up big scoring innings with eight runs in the first, five in the second and three in the eighth inning as their pitching staff worked a shutout through the first seven innings. Through the first two innings, the Saints offense recorded three home runs - two off the bat of Jimmy Kerrigan, totalling five RBI - and four doubles. In the top of the eighth inning, down 13-0, Hunter Owen hit a leadoff home run to put the Indians only run on the board. Five pitchers were used for the Indians before catcher Taylor Davis took the mound for the bottom of the eighth inning.

SAINTS BY 15: Last night's 16-1 loss to St. Paul tied the highest margin of defeat for the Indians vs. the Saints on record dating back to 1938. On July 8, 1949, the Saints beat Indianapolis by a score of 17-2 in St. Paul. They put up runs in six of eight frames, highlighted by a six-run eighth. They registered five doubles and three home runs en route to 19 total hits, and seven of the nine batters in the Saints lineup recorded at least two base knocks.

SNAPPING SHUTOUTS: Hunter Owen has hit three home runs in his past five games, all to score the Indians first runs and snap shutout bids by their opponents. On July 21, he launched a solo home run in the seventh inning to spark the scoring, and the next day a two-out, two-run shot in the ninth inning also ended a shutout bid by Toledo. Last night, he homered to register the third and final Indianapolis hit, the second for extra-bases, in the eighth inning off Robinson Leyer.

SWEET RELIEF: After the Saints scored 13 runs through the first two innings, Matt Eckelman, Blake Weiman and Shea Spitzbarth combined for 5.1 scoreless innings. Eckelman entered in the second inning as the Indians third pitcher used and gave his team the length in innings it needed. He went 3.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts, two hits allowed and one walk. Weiman and Spitzbarth each pitched one perfect inning, with Weiman also fanning two.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to snap a three-game losing streak and level the series at St. Paul tonight. They still hold a 4-3 lead on the Saints this season after winning the first series vs. their former American Association opponent, four games to two (May 18-23). RHP Beau Sulser will take the mound after earning the win in a piggyback appearance with MLB rehabber Steven Brault on July 23 vs. Toledo. Sulser has made two starts vs. St. Paul this season with a 1-1 record, 5.00 ERA (5er/9.0ip) and nine strikeouts. For St. Paul, LHP Charlie Barnes will make his 13th Triple-A start and second vs. Indianapolis. On May 21, Barnes allowed two runs over 4.2 innings to take a no-decision.

ON THE LEADERBOARD: Beau Sulser currently ranks second among all Triple-A East qualifiers with a 3.29 ERA (24er/65.2ip) in 14 games (12 starts). Dating back to June 27, when he began a team-high 20.1 inning scoreless streak, Sulser has compiled a 2-1 record and 1.71 ERA (5er/26.1ip) in five games (three starts). He surrendered four runs in one of those five games. His last appearance came on July 23 in relief of rehabber Steven Brault. In that outing, Sulser allowed just one run in five innings to earn the win.

PARKING THE HOT STOVE: On Monday, Pittsburgh traded Clay Holmes to New York (AL) in exchange for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo. Park was assigned to Indianapolis yesterday and walked in his first at-bat with the Indians last night at St. Paul. Park has split time between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and New York (AL) this season, and currently ranks among Triple-A East qualifiers in OBP (1st, .471), OPS (1st, 1.029), walks (1st, 47) and average (5th, .322). He also is tied for third with 44 runs scored and ranks sixth with a .557 slugging percentage.

SUPER UTILITY: Also on Monday, Pittsburgh's trade with San Diego became official and sent Adam Frazier to the Padres in exchange for infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski and RHP Michell Miliano. Marcano was assigned to Indianapolis and is expected to join the team today for the second game of a six-game set at St. Paul. Marcano, who was rated as San Diego's No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline, hit .272 (46-for-169) with 15 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 27 walks to 25 strikeouts with Triple-A El Paso. In 44 games he served as a super utility, splitting time evenly between shortstop, second base, left field and right field.

SERIES SUCCESS AT ST. PAUL: The Indians took four of six games from St. Paul at CHS Field from May 18-23. Indy's series win was their first at St. Paul since it swept the American Association Saints in three games from May 16-17 (2), 1959. In going 4-2 earlier this season, the Indians outscored the Saints 31-18 and led the Triple-A East during those six games with a .295 team batting average (64-for-217).

INDY VS. 500: The series at St. Paul marks the Indians final six games of an 18-game stretch vs. opponents currently with a .500-plus record. Against teams with a winning record this season, the Indians are 10-18. The Indians stretch began with Triple-A East Midwest Division-leading Omaha, against which they went 3-3. They then lost their last six-game series at Victory Field vs. Toledo, 2-4. Following the six games at St. Paul, the Indians travel to Iowa (29-40) before picking right back up with series vs. St. Paul and at Toledo.

