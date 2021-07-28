Late Rally Falls Short for Nashville
July 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds put together a late rally, but it ultimately fell short in a 6-2 loss to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Trailing 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Sounds loaded the bases with one out in the frame but were only able to put one run across on a passed ball by Columbus catcher Wilson Ramos.
In the bottom of the eighth, Weston Wilson crushed his 15th home run of the season, a solo blast to left-center to trim the deficit to 3-2. Daniel Robertson followed with a walk, but he was left stranded.
Columbus put the game out of reach with three runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Nashville's inability to get the big hit came back to haunt them in the loss to Columbus. They went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left a season-high 14 runners on base.
Josh Lindblom started for the Sounds and turned in his third consecutive quality start. The right-hander went six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits. He walked one and struck out seven.
Columbus built their 3-0 lead with single tallies in the first, third and fourth innings against Lindblom.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-5, 6.63) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Heath Fillmyer (1-3, 6.81) for the Clippers. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Travis Shaw played in his second game on Major League rehab assignment and went 1-for-2 with a walk...hitting .500 (2-for-4) with 1 RBI and 1 walk with Nashville.
Josh Lindblom turned in his third consecutive quality start (6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) and Nashville's eighth quality start in the month of July.
The Sounds matched a season-high with six doubles (also 7/21 at Jacksonville).
Nashville went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from July 28, 2021
- Redbirds Walk off as Winners in the 11th Inning - Memphis Redbirds
- Late Rally Falls Short for Nashville - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Comes Back from Six Runs Down in the Bottom of the Ninth But Falls in Ten Innings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 9-8 - Syracuse Mets
- Louisville Cruises Past Iowa in 17-5 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Offense Continues to Produce in 10-5 Victory over Indians - St. Paul Saints
- Yes Way, Jose: 4 Hits, 6 RBI Power Bats Past I-Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Durham Drops Doubleheader in Norfolk 4-3, 1-0 - Durham Bulls
- Walks Nearly Burn RailRiders in 10-Inning Squeaker - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Neustrom Walk-Off Homer, Game 2 Shutout Highlight Tides Doubleheader Sweep - Norfolk Tides
- Parkinson gets first win of season - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wings Lose 5-3 Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- July 28 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (34-37) at St. Paul Saints (38-34) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 28, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Nearly No-Hit Worcester in Series Opening Victory - Buffalo Bisons
- Sawamura, Crawford Shine in Polar Park Debuts against Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - July 28, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Offense Explodes as Jacksonville Triumphs 14-5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.