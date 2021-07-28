Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 28, 2021

Wednesday, July 28th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (36-37) vs. Gwinnett Stripers (38-35) Game 2 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #74 of 130 Home Game #38 of 65

RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 5.53 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds dropped the series-opener against the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 1-0 on Tuesday night. The loss ended the Redbirds franchise record 15-game winning streak. Jack Flaherty made a rehab start for Memphis and was excellent, striking out three in two scoreless innings. From then on the bullpen took over and allowed just a single run in seven innings of work. The lone run in the game came in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Travis Demeritte. Gwinnett starter Kyle Wright put together an outstanding performance, tossing eight shutout innings to earn the win.

Memphis Starter: Daniel Ponce de Leon will make a rehab start for the Redbirds this evening. It will be his third start on his current rehab assignment and fifth of the season with the 'Birds. Ponce de Leon started twice in the series at Louisville last week and did not allow a run in three combined innings. He is currently rehabbing from right shoulder discomfort. In his two rehab starts in May, Ponce de Leon tossed a combined three spotless frames, that time coming back from right shoulder inflammation. Ponce de Leon has made 17 appearances and two starts with St. Louis this season and is 1-1 with two saves and a 7.03 ERA. The Anaheim, CA native has spent parts of the last four seasons in the major leagues and has a career 4.35 ERA. During his time with the Redbirds in 2017, 2018 and 2019, Ponce de Leon was 19-8 with an outstanding 2.42 ERA. He was a PCL Mid-Season All-Star in 2018, two-time PCL Pitcher of the Week and earned a PCL Pitcher of the Month Award in August of 2019. Ponce de Leon was the Cardinals' ninth round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft out of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

Gwinnett Starter: Jasseel De La Cruz will make his 15th appearance and 12th start of the season for Gwinnett tonight. De La Cruz has been excellent over his last three appearances, yielding just one run in 11 innings. The 24-year-old has made two starts against the Redbirds already this season. On May 26 at AutoZone Park, De La Cruz allowed four runs in 3.2 innings. On June 12 at Coolray Field in Georgia, he took the loss, yielding four runs in 3.2 innings again. De La Cruz has been used in shorter stints during the 2021 season, only pitching five innings on one occasion. De La Cruz was signed by Atlanta on June 1, 2015 as an international free agent from Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic. He is ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Atlanta organization by MLB Pipeline.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds franchise record 15-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night. The streak is tied for the longest at any level of affiliated baseball this season. It lasted from July 9-26 and encompassed the final two games of a series in Louisville, a six-game home sweep of the Norfolk Tides and a seven-game sweep of another series in Louisville.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters have been absolutely outstanding over the last eight games. During that stretch, starters for Memphis allowed just one earned run in 29.0 innings for a miniscule ERA of 0.31.

Future Stars on Display: There are currently only five teams in Minor League Baseball that feature two of MLB Pipeline's top 28 prospects in baseball. Memphis (Liberatore, Gorman) and Gwinnett (Pache, Waters) are two of those teams. This week's series is only the second in 2021 where two of those clubs square off (Erie vs. Bowie, 7/13-18).

Representing the Stars and Stripes: Brandon Dickson is currently in Tokyo pitching for Team USA at the Olympic Games. Team USA will begin its run for the gold medal on July 30 at 5:00 a.m. CT against Team Israel.

