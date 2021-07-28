Syracuse Comes Back from Six Runs Down in the Bottom of the Ninth But Falls in Ten Innings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 9-8

July 28, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release









Albert Almora Jr. makes a diving catch in the top of the third inning on Wednesday night for the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card) Albert Almora Jr. makes a diving catch in the top of the third inning on Wednesday night for the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets put together a monstrous rally in the bottom of the ninth, coming back from six runs down to tie the game, but fell in ten innings, 9-8, to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse (24-49) went into the bottom of the ninth trailing 8-2. The rally all started with Drew Jackson working a one-out walk. Mason Williams then singled, advancing Jackson to third base. Cervenka followed with an RBI single to make it 8-3 RailRiders as Williams moved to third. Albert Almora Jr. made it three straight singles, scoring Williams to cut the deficit to four, 8-4. Mark Payton then walked to load the bases. With Wilfredo Tovar at the plate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Braden Bristo threw a wild pitch, allowing Cervenka to come home to make it an 8-5 game as Almora and Payton advanced to third base and second. After Tovar grounded into a fielder's choice, Mazeika walked to load the bases once again. Cheslor Cuthbert followed with a game-tying, three-run double to tie the game at eight. After Travis Blankenhorn struck out, the game went into extras.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (46-24) took back the lead in the top of the tenth. With Brandon Wagner starting the frame on second base, Cristian Perez laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Wagner to third. With Thomas Milone at the plate with one-out, Mets pitcher Tom Windle threw a wild pitch, and Wagner scored to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front, 9-8.

In the bottom of the tenth, Blankenhorn started at second. Jackson got him to third with a sacrifice bunt, but RailRiders reliever Nick Greene then retired Williams and Chance Sisco to end the game.

It was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who struck first in this game with a two-run top of the first. Milone and Andrew Velazquez led off with singles, and then Socrates Brito and Armando Alvarez both hit RBI singles to put the RailRiders in front, 2-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added to their lead in the third with a Brito solo home run to make it 3-0.

Syracuse got on the board in the bottom of the third. Payton worked a one-out walk, and a wild pitch moved him to second base. Tovar followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit to two, 3-1.

In the top of the fourth, Wagner led off with a walk for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After Perez flied out, Milone singled. Velazquez followed with a two-run double to give the RailRiders a 5-1 lead. Brito then walked, and Alvarez came to the plate with two runners on. Syracuse pitcher Andrew Mitchell threw a wild pitch while Velazquez and Brito were executing a double steal, and as a result, Velazuez scored all the way from second to hand the RailRiders a 6-1 lead as Brito moved to third base. Alvarez would go on to hit an RBI double to make it 7-1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In the bottom of the sixth, Martin Cervenka hit a solo home run to make it 7-2 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre still in front.

The RailRiders added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Matt Pita hit a solo shot to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an 8-2 lead before the Syracuse rally in the bottom of the ninth.

The Mets and RailRiders return to NBT Bank Stadium for game three of the series on Thursday night. Left-hander Josh Walker will make the start for Syracuse. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and gates open at 5:30.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.