Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve

September 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (59-50, 9.5 GB SW Div, 3rd) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (53-53, 14.0 GB SW Div, 5th)

RHP GARRETT HILL (2-0, 0.82 ERA) VS. LHP OMAR CRUZ (2-4, 3.41 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 / 6:00 PM / PNG FIELD

GAME #110 / ROAD GAME #56 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (2-1, 3.03 ERA) VS. RHP TRAVIS MACGREGOR (3-9, 6.69 ERA)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

RHP REESE OLSON (1-0, 3.14 ERA) VS. RHP JEFF PASSANTINO 1-7, 4.76 ERA)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 AT ALTOONA, 6:00 PM - PNG FIELD

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-4, 5.61 ERA) VS. LHP TREY MCGOUGH (4-5, 3.84 ERA)

LAST GAME

The Erie SeaWolves used a consistent attack to open their six-game series with the Altoona Curve with a 4-2 win. Erie collected nine hits as a team including Kerry Carpenter's 15th home run of the season. Altoona scored both of their runs in the first inning, but Joey Wentz, Henry Martinez, and Yaya Chentouf held Altoona scoreless for the rest of the night. Erie capitalized on an early error by Altoona to take a brief lead in the first inning, but for the fourth consecutive game, Erie let up a run in the first inning. Joey Wentz needed a handful of batters to settle in, and let up two runs in the frame. Carpenter lifted a solo home run to left field on the first pitch of the fourth inning to tie the game, Drew Ward lined a double up the right field line in the sixth inning to give Erie the lead, and Dane Myers drove in an insurance run in the ninth to seal the game. Henry Martinez logged 2.2 perfect innings of relief for the win, and Yaya Chentouf worked two scoreless frames for the save.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 8, 2021

Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Erie SeaWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.