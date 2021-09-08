Curve & SeaWolves Rained out on Wednesday Night

September 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve and Erie SeaWolves were cancelled due to rain on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The game will not be made up as the teams will stay on schedule for the rest of the week.

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any other 2021 or 2022 regular season game, excluding July 3rd, 2022, for equal or lesser value based on availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office. The box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Fridays 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

The Curve (53-53) lost the first game of the series to the SeaWolves, 4-2, on Tuesday night. Altoona and Erie resume the series on Thursday night with a 6:00 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.