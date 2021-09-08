SeaWolves and Curve Canceled on Wednesday
September 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
(Altoona, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game at Altoona has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up. The SeaWolves and Curve will play a single game on Thursday, September 9 beginning at 6 p.m. at People's Natural Gas Field.
Check out the Erie SeaWolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 8, 2021
- SeaWolves and Curve Canceled on Wednesday - Erie SeaWolves
- Curve & SeaWolves Rained out on Wednesday Night - Altoona Curve
- Stott and McArthur Atop the Farm's August Players - Reading Fightin Phils
- Somerset Patriots to Return Home Friday, September 10th After Flooding from Tropical Storm Ida - Somerset Patriots
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.