Thursday's Game Postponed to Allow for Additional Testing and Contact Tracing of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
September 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
The Thursday, September 9th R-Phils game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Fisher Cats organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available. All current information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/2VteVtq
Check out the Reading Fightin Phils Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 8, 2021
- Thursday's Game Postponed to Allow for Additional Testing and Contact Tracing of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. - Reading Fightin Phils
- SeaWolves and Curve Canceled on Wednesday - Erie SeaWolves
- Curve & SeaWolves Rained out on Wednesday Night - Altoona Curve
- Stott and McArthur Atop the Farm's August Players - Reading Fightin Phils
- Somerset Patriots to Return Home Friday, September 10th After Flooding from Tropical Storm Ida - Somerset Patriots
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Fightin Phils Stories
- Thursday's Game Postponed to Allow for Additional Testing and Contact Tracing of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
- Stott and McArthur Atop the Farm's August Players
- 2nd Annual Baseballtown Charities Night Golf Classic- Foursomes and Sponsorships Still Available
- R-Phils Tues/Wed Games Postponed
- Cornelius Hits First Career Homer as R-Phils Comeback Falls Short