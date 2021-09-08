Thursday's Game Postponed to Allow for Additional Testing and Contact Tracing of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

September 8, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Thursday, September 9th R-Phils game has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Fisher Cats organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available. All current information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/2VteVtq

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.