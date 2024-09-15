Game Day Preview: Pre-Season Game 4 vs Lethbridge

September 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vs Hurricanes: Tonight's matchup is the second between the Central Division rivals during the pre-season. The Hurricanes won the first game in Lethbridge 4-1. The Tigers posted a regular season record of 4-3-2-0 against the Canes last season. Andrew Basha led the Tigers with 11 points (1G, 10A) in seven games.

2023-24 Season Series:

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 OT (Nov 3 2023) Final

Medicine Hat 6 @ Lethbridge 2 (Dec 13 2023) Final

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 16 2023) Final

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 2 (Dec 30 2023) Final

Medicine Hat 2 @ Lethbridge 5 (Jan 12 2024) Final

Lethbridge 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 13 2024) Final

Medicine Hat 1 @ Lethbridge 5 (Mar 6 2024) Final

Medicine Hat 3 @ Lethbridge 2 OT (Mar 22 2024) Final

Lethbridge 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 OT (Mar 23 2024) Final

2023-24 Standings:

Medicine Hat - 37-23-6-2

Central - 2nd

East - 4th

Lethbridge - 33-28-7-0

Central - 4th

East - 7th

2023-24 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Gavin McKenna (34)

Assists - Oasiz Wiesblatt (65)

Points - Gavin McKenna (97)

PIMs - Rhett Parsons (105)

Plus/Minus - Bogdans Hodass (+24)

Wins - Zach Zahara (16)

Save % - Zach Zahara (.893)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (3.06)

Shutouts - Zach Zahara (2)

2024-25 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Brayden Boehm / Gavin McKenna / Ryder Ritchie / Liam Ruck / Avery Watson / Oasiz Wiesblatt / Jonas Woo (1)

Assists - Nate Corbet (2)

Points - Nate Corbet / Gavin McKenna / Oasiz Wiesblatt (2)

PIMs - Niilopekka Muhonen (9)

Plus/Minus - Brayden Boehm / Nate Corbet / Ryder Ritchie / Veeti Vaisanen / Josh Van Mulligen (+2)

Wins - Ethan McCallum (1)

Save % - Ethan McCallum (1.000)

GAA - Ethan McCallum (0.00)

Shutouts - Ethan McCallum (1)

NHL Rookie Camp Invites:

Andrew Basha - Calgary Flames*

Brayden Boehm - Edmonton Oilers

Nate Corbet - Edmonton Oilers

Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets*

Niilopekka Muhonen - Dallas Stars*

Bryce Pickford - Colorado Avalanche

Ryder Ritchie - Minnesota Wild*

Shane Smith - Vegas Golden Knights

Hunter St. Martin - Florida Panthers*

Josh Van Mulligen - Detroit Red Wings

Veeti Vaisanen - Utah Hockey Club*

Oasiz Wiesblatt - Washington Capitals

*Drafted Players

Previous Games:

4-1 Loss - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes

5-0 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen

4-1 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels

Next Five Games:

Sunday, September 15 - Vs Lethbridge Hurricanes (Pre-Season)

Saturday, September 21 - Vs Edmonton Oil Kings

Friday, September 27 - @ Red Deer Rebels

Saturday, September 28 - Vs Red Deer Rebels

Friday, October 4 - @ Red Deer Rebels

