Giants Get 2 Goals from Obobaifo in Win over Rockets

September 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants centres Kyren Gronick (27) and Aaron Obobaifo along the bench

(Vancouver Giants) Vancouver Giants centres Kyren Gronick (27) and Aaron Obobaifo along the bench(Vancouver Giants)

Ladner, B.C. - Aaron Obobaifo led the way with two goals for the Vancouver Giants in their 5-2 preseason win over the Kelowna Rockets at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Tyson Zimmer, Cameron Schmidt and Jakob Oreskovic also scored for the G-Men, who finish their preseason with a 3-1 record.

Goaltender Matthew Hutchison stopped 19 of 21 shots.

The Rockets got goals from Kalder Varga and Levi Benson.

CLICK FOR THE OFFICIAL WHL BOXSCORE GAME SUMMARY

Most of Sunday's action occurred in the first period, with five of the game's seven goals being scored in the first 17 minutes of action.

Obobaifo opened the scoring just over five minutes in on a Giants power play. He used his speed to drive wide at the offensive blue line and then was able to cut to the net, where he finished on the backhand.

Just a few minutes later, Zimmer scored shorthanded from his own end, after his clearing attempt went the length of the ice, banked off the end boards, and then hit goaltender Jake Pilon and went in.

At the 11:51 mark of the first period, Varga scored on a breakaway to cut the Giants lead to 2-1.

Around five minutes after that, Schmidt sniped his first of the preseason from the high slot, restoring the Giants two-goal lead.

That multi-goal advantage was short-lived, after Benson scored just nine seconds later to make the score 3-2.

In the second period, neither team found the back of the net, but the Giants put the game out of each early in the third period with two quick goals. First, Oreskovic scored on the power play just 1:55 into the final frame, which was followed up by Obobaifo's second of the game less than two minutes later.

Vancouver was dominant in the third period, out-shooting the Rockets 14-4. They also killed off three straight penalties, two of which overlapped for nearly two minutes of 5-on-3. STATISTICS

SOG : VAN - 16/8/14 = 38 | KEL - 9/8/4 = 21

PP: VAN- 2/6 | KEL - 0/6

Face-Offs: VAN - 38 | KEL - 26 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver : WIN - Matthew Hutchison (19 saves / 21 shots)

Kelowna: LOSS - Jake Pilon (33 saves / 38 shots) UP NEXT

The preseason is now complete.

The Giants open up the 2024-25 regular season at home on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. PT against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Get your tickets.

See below for their first five games. Date Opponent Time Location Friday, Sept. 20 Seattle Thunderbirds 7 PM PT Langley Events Centre Saturday, Sept. 21 Everett Silvertips 6:05 PM PT Angel of the Winds Arena Friday, Sept. 27 Prince George Cougars 7 PM PT Langley Events Centre Friday, October 4 Kamloops Blazers 7 PM PT Langley Events Centre Sunday, October 6 Calgary Hitmen 1 PM PT Scotiabank Saddledome

The Vancouver Giants home opener is on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. vs the Seattle Thunderbirds. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased. Season ticket memberships are also still available and start as low as $17.22 per game.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.