Rockets Wrap Up Pre-Season With Loss To Giants

September 15, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets battle the Vancouver Giants

The Kelowna Rockets wrapped up the exhibition schedule in Ladner against the Giants in an afternoon affair. The Giants won the contest by a 5-2 score.

The Rockets went with the same line up as Saturday night, with the addition of Eli Barrett who drew onto the roster for Sunday's game with several Rockets away at National Hockey League training camps.

GAME SUMMARY

The game got off to a quick start as Vancouver got early goals from Aaron Obobaifo and Tyson Zimmer to go up 2-0. Kelowna answered just midway past the 1st period as Kalder Varga potted his first of the pre-season to make it 2-1. Giants forward Cameron Schmidt made it 3-1 but Levi Benson scored less than 10 seconds later to bring it back to a one goal game.

There was no scoring in the second period by either team and Vancouver got insurance markers from Jakob Oreskovic and Obobaifo to give the game its final score of 5-2.

Kalder Varga had a strong night posting a two point performance and Levi Benson finished the pre-season with four points in four games.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna was 0/6 on the powerplay, while Vancouver was 2/6

Shots were 38-21 in favour of Vancouver

Rookie Kalder Varga had two points on the afternoon registering a goal and an assist

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now get set to host the Portland Winterhawks in the home opener on Saturday, September 21st with puck drop going at 6 PM.

