Game Day: Game 5, Firebirds vs Rangers - 7 p.m.

October 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Day made 23 saves on 25 shots, Chris Thibodeau netted his first goal as a Firebird and Kaden Pitre scored the game-winning goal as the Firebirds beat the Sarnia Sting in overtime, 3-2, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Thibodeau and Jimmy Lombardi each had a goal and an assist for Flint, which won in overtime for the second consecutive game.

WORKING OVERTIME: Flint won both of its games last weekend in overtime as it beat Kitchener, 2-1, in OT on Friday before dropping Sarnia, 3-2, in OT on Saturday. Connor Clattenburg scored the game-winner just 66 seconds into the extra frame on Friday and Kaden Pitre buried the decisive marker 99 seconds into Saturday's overtime. Flint is now 2-0 in OT this season. During the 2023-24 season, Flint went 9-5 in games that were decided in overtime or a shootout, including a 7-4 mark during games that were decided during OT.

YOU AGAIN?: The Firebirds and Rangers will meet up for the second time in the span of five days on Wednesday night. Flint beat Kitchener on the road in OT, 2-1, on Friday night. The Rangers and Firebirds will have two games left in their season series after Wednesday night and will not play again until January 17 in Kitchener.

RANGERS HEATING UP: Kitchener enters Wednesday's game on a three-game point streak and having won back-to-back games. When Flint visited on Friday, the Rangers were coming off a pair of losses during their opening weekend, including a 12-2 thumping at the hands of the Windsor Spitfires in their second game. Since then, Kitchener has lost to Flint in OT, beaten the Owen Sound Attack and beaten the Guelph Storm. The Rangers now lead the Midwest Division with five points and, because of that, sit in second place in the Western Conference.

ODDS AND ENDS: Nathan Day has played each of Flint's first four games in goal. He made a combined 55 saves on 58 shots in his two appearances last week...Chris Thibodeau leads the Firebirds with seven points on one goal and six assists. He has multiple points in three of Flint's four games this season...after starting the season with a 4-for-8 effort in the 7-4 win at London Flint's penalty kill is 11-for-12 in its last three games.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will take two days off before they return to action on Saturday night at home against the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2024

