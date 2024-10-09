The Road Ahead: Home Stands Concludes, the Road Trip Begins

The Brantford Bulldogs (1-3-0-0) have three games this upcoming week as they look to bounce back from two straight home losses to the Owen Sound Attack and the Windsor Spitfires.

The Bulldogs will wrap up their 4-game homestand on Wednesday night before heading out east to face a pair of division rivals on the weekend.

Game 1: Wednesday, October 9th vs Sarnia Sting

The Bulldogs open their week at home against the Sarnia Sting (2-1-1-1). The Bulldogs split their two games vs the Sting last year, winning the first match 6-3, and losing the second 4-3 in overtime.

Storyline to watch:

Bulldogs' forward Patrick Thomas has been on fire against the Sting. Not only does Thomas lead the Bulldogs in scoring (5 points in 4 games so far), but he also registered two assists in both matchups against the Sting last season.

Thomas will look to keep up his strong playmaking against the Sting in an important matchup on Wednesday night. Both teams currently sit fourth place in their respective divisions and will look to earn a crucial two points.

Game 2: Friday, October 11th @ Ottawa 67s

In their second matchup of the week, the Bulldogs will head to Ottawa to take on their East Division rivals. The Bulldogs won three out of four matchups vs the 67s (3-1-0-0) last season.

Storyline to watch:

It's a rematch of the 2024 OHL Playoffs, where the two teams faced off in the first round last season. The Bulldogs will look for redemption after falling to the 67s in six games last year. The Bulldogs are also entering Ottawa's TD Place on a three-game losing streak, failing to register a win on the road in the playoffs vs the 67s, despite taking both matchups in Ottawa during the regular season.

Game 3: Saturday October 12th @ Kingston Frontenacs

The Bulldogs will wrap up their week in Kingston, taking on the Frontenacs (2-2-1-0), in a Saturday afternoon tilt. The Bulldogs won four of their six matchups against the Fronentacs last season.

Storyline to watch:

Bulldogs forward Jake O'Brien will battle Frontenacs forward Tyler Hopkins in a matchup of former Canadian teammates. Both players won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as members of Team Canada. Hopkins leads the battle so far this season, with five points vs O'Brien's two points.

