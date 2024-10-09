Kitchener Going for Third Straight Win in Flint Wednesday

October 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint, MI - The Kitchener Rangers will travel to the Dort Financial Center in Flint on Wednesday, aiming for their third consecutive win. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Wednesday's game against the Firebirds marks the second meeting of the season between these teams and the second within a five-day span. Flint claimed a 2-1 overtime victory in their first matchup on Friday at the Aud. In the 2023-24 season, the Rangers had the upper hand against the Firebirds, posting a 3-1-0-0 record. Over the past five years, Kitchener and Flint have faced off 18 times, with the Rangers holding a 6-8-4-0 record. When playing on the road at the Dort Financial Center during that span, the Blueshirts went 4-4-1-0.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (2-2-1-0)

Fifth in the Western Conference, 11th in the OHL

After securing their first win of the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday against the Owen Sound Attack, the Rangers carried that momentum into a home victory over the Guelph Storm, thanks to a decisive third-period surge. The Storm struck first, but defenseman Cameron Reid quickly leveled the game with his first goal of the season. However, Guelph regained the lead, heading into the second intermission on top. In the final frame, forward Antonino Pugliese netted his second goal of the year, with Chris Grisolia providing his first assist as a Blueshirt and defenseman Max Dirracolo recording his first point of the season with a secondary assist. Sophomore Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) added a power-play goal - his third goal of the season - with Reid and Adrian Misaljevic assisting on the play. Goaltender Jackson Parsons made 30 saves on 32 shots, earning his first victory of the 2024-25 season.

The Rangers went one-for-six on the power play while successfully killing all four of Guelph's power play opportunities on Sunday against their Highway Seven rivals. Through five games, the Blueshirts boast a 14.3% success rate on the power play and an impressive 84.2% on the penalty kill.

Rangers to Watch:

Adrian Misaljevic is currently riding the coattails of a four-game point streak, stemming back to the Blueshirts' game against the Windsor Spitfires on September 28. Not to mention, Misaljevic scored the Rangers' lone goal against the Firebirds in their first matchup. As it stands, the senior is on a point-per-game pace, recording five points (2G, 3A) through five games. His three assists and five points lead the team, while his two goals rank second behind Ellinas for the club's most.

Swick returns: On Monday, the club announced that Trent Swick will be returning to Kitchener after his training camp stint with the Vegas Golden Knights. Set to make his first appearance of the 2024-25 season, Swick is a player to watch. In the 2023-24 season, he recorded the fourth-most points on the team with 62, while his 25 goals ranked third among the Rangers. Averaging nearly a point per game, Swick was selected by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (3-1-0-0)

Third in the Western Conference, sixth in the OHL

Winners of three of their last four, the Firebirds have secured back-to-back overtime victories against Kitchener and most recently the Sarnia Sting. After a two-point night from Christopher Thibodeau, the Firebirds led the Sting 2-1 at the Dort Financial Center after 40 minutes of play. Though the Sting managed to score late in the third period, forcing the game into overtime, forward Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning) netted his second goal of the season in the extra frame, sealing the victory for Flint. Through four games, Thibodeau leads the team in points (9) and assists (6), while Evan Konyen has tallied the most goals (3). From a team standpoint, the Firebirds have found success on the powerplay at an 18.8% rate and are operating the penalty kill at 75%. Wednesday's game against the Rangers will be their second of a three-game homestand.

Firebirds to Watch:

Through four games this season, Kaden Pitre has recorded three goals and an assist. More recently, the junior forward scored the game-winning overtime goal against the Sting on Saturday, helping improve the Firebirds' record to 3-1-0-0 on the season. Appearing in only 35 games last season, he still recorded a career-year in goals (10), assists (20) and points (30). Eligible for the NHL Entry Draft at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected Pitre in the sixth round (181st overall). Off to a hot start in the 2024-25 season, he's a player to watch on Wednesday.

Nathan Day (Edmonton Oilers) has played in all four of the Firebirds' games this season, posting a record of 3-1-0-0 with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. His goals against average ranks eleventh in the league, while his three wins place him fifth across the OHL. In his last matchup against the Rangers, Day turned aside 32 of 33 shots, earning first-star honours. He followed that performance with a solid 23-save effort against the Sting, securing the third star on Saturday.

Connor Clattenburg (Edmonton Oilers) is off to a strong start in the 2024-25 season, tallying four points (2G, 2A) through his first four games. He is tied for first on the Firebirds in both game-winning and power play goals (1), while his two assists rank second, and his two goals are tied for second overall. Clattenburg was an overtime hero in his last outing against the Rangers, scoring the game-winner at The Aud. This season marks his first full campaign with the Firebirds after joining the team midway through the 2023-24 season from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Last season, he recorded a combined 13 goals, 16 assists, and 29 points in 60 games split between the two clubs in the regular season. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (160th overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Drafted Firebirds:

The Firebirds have six players who have been drafted to the NHL, three that were selected in 2024, two in 2023, and one that was picked in the 2022 NHL Entry draft. Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning), Connor Clattenburg (Edmonton Oilers), and Nathan Aspinall (New York Rangers) were taken in the 2024 draft. Matthew Mania (Los Angeles Kings) and Nathan Day (Edmonton Oilers) were selected in 2023, while Nolan Collins (Pittsburgh Penguins) was drafted in the 2022 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Wednesday's game vs the Flint Firebirds can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Wednesday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will continue their three-game road trip with games two and three against Sault Ste. Marie and Saginaw before returning to The Aud for three of their next four games on home ice. Their first game back is October 18th, when they host the Niagara IceDogs for the only time this season. The puck drop against the Greyhounds on Friday is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at GFL Memorial Gardens.

