Game 6 - Adirondack (3-2) vs. Manchester (2-3)

May 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GAME 6 - ADIRONDACK (3-2) vs. MANCHESTER (2-3)May 7th 2018, 11:53

05/07/2018 7:53 AM -

WHO: 1 - Adirondack Thunder (3-2) vs. 2 - Manchester Monarchs (2-3)

WHAT: NORTH DIVISION FINALS - GAME 6

WHEN: Monday, May 7, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

WHERE: SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The North Division Finals continue this evening between the Adirondack Thunder and Manchester Monarchs with Game 6 at SNHU Arena. Adirondack took a three games to two lead in the series with a 6-0 victory in Game 5 last evening in Manchester.

SIX PACK: The Adirondack Thunder scored six goals during Game 5, the most goals they have ever scored in a game during the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Adirondack scored six or more goals five times during the regular season, with a 5-0 record in those games. The six-goal margin of victory was the largest for the Thunder since last season in a 7-1 win over Elmira on April 7, 2017.

SHUTOUT THE DOOR: Thunder netminder Drew Fielding posted the first shutout of his Kelly Cup Playoffs career as he turned aside 37 shots in Game 5 last evening. Fielding's 37 saves were one shy of his playoff career high and the shutout was the second all-time by a Thunder goaltender, joining MacKenzie Blackwood. Fielding is now 3-1 in the 2018 postseason with a 1.75 goals against average and a .951 save percentage.

OPEN MIKE NIGHT: Adirondack forward Mike Szmatula collected an ECHL career-high three points in the Game 5 win on Sunday. Szmatula scored the Thunder's fourth and fifth goals, the first multi-goal game of his professional career. In four road games during the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Szmatula leads the Thunder with six points (4-2-6), including a pair of multi-point games.

THE WHITE STRIPES: Adirondack defenseman Colton White scored the game-winning goal in Game 5, his second tally of the North Division Finals. The 6-0 defenseman has now amassed seven points (2-5-7) from five games during Round 2 eight total points (2-6-8) in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. White's eight points are the second most in the ECHL amongst all blueliners, trailing only Colorado's Matt Register, who has ten.

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH: Thunder forward James Henry netted two assists in last night's victory, his third multi-point game of the series. Henry has now amassed 11 helpers during the 2018 postseason, the highest total in the ECHL. Henry's assists are the most by a Thunder player in a single playoff campaign and his 11 points rank second, three shy of Greg Wolfe's 2016 campaign.

HEART BLAKER: Adirondack blueliner Blake Thompson scored the third Thunder goal last evening, his first career tally in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Thompson also collected an assist in the victory, the first multi-point game of his professional career. Including regular-season action, Thompson has ten points (2-8-10) this season, with both goals coming in Manchester at SNHU Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.