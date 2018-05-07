Stingrays Unveil 2018-19 Home Schedule

May 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the home dates of their 2018-19 regular season schedule. The team's home opener for their 26th ECHL season will take place on October 20 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

With a total of 36 home matchups on the slate, South Carolina will welcome 10 different clubs to the North Charleston Coliseum. All dates on the 2018-19 schedule are subject to change.

In addition to six South Division opponents, Stingrays fans will also be able to see one of the league's newest franchises in St. John's, as well as the first-ever games in North Charleston for the Worcester Railers and the Kansas City Mavericks. South Carolina will also welcome the Wheeling Nailers for the first time since the two teams faced-off in the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Stingrays have also announced their major theme nights for 2018-19 which include many fan-favorites from previous seasons.

29 contests are scheduled for either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, while seven will be played on a Tuesday.

An extended breakdown of the home slate is below. More information, including the full promotional schedule, is in the works and will be announced in the months leading up to the 2018-19 season.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or visit 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.

For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

2018-19 Major Theme Nights: October 20: Opening Night November 17: Marvel Super Hero Night December 8: Teddy Bear Toss December 15: Nickelodeon Night January 26: Pack The House/Military Appreciation Night February 16: Star Wars Night Presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate March 2: Pink In The Rink April 6: FAN-tastic FAN-ale

2018-19 Home Schedule Breakdown: Most Common Opponent: Atlanta Gladiators (8 games) Longest Homestand: 7 games (Feb. 15-26) Busiest Month: March (8 games)

By Opponent: Atlanta (8), Florida (5), Greenville (4), Jacksonville (5), Kansas City (2), Norfolk (4), Orlando (5), St. John's (1), Wheeling (1), Worcester (1)

By Month: October (2), November (5), December (7), January (6), February (7), March (8), April (1)

By Day: Tuesday (7), Friday (12), Saturday (11), Sunday (6)

