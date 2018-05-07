Monarchs Game Day Capsule, May 7, Game 6

A THIRST FOR THE FIRST

So far, the playoffs have shown that the first goal is the most important goal. In this series, the team that scores first has won every game. In the playoffs, Adirondack has won all seven games when they have scored first, while the Monarchs have won all three games when they light the lamp first. When scoring first in the regular season, the Thunder posted a record of 27-5-2-3, while the Monarchs went 24-6-3-2.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE SECOND AND THIRD

During the regular season, the Monarchs outscored opponents by 10 goals in the second frame, 90-80, scoring more goals than any other period. In the playoffs, Manchester has been outscored 16-8 in the second, including allowing eight second-period goals in the last three games. The Monarchs continue to play well in the third period, outscoring opponents 10-3 in the playoffs and now 96-58 over the entire season.

NEED TO FIND THE OFFENSE

After being shut out for the first time since Mar. 28, the Monarchs have seen their goals per game drop to 2.78 in the playoffs, compared to scoring 3.57 in the regular season. Manchester will turn to Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman to find his scoring stride, as he scored 72 points (34g, 38a) during the regular season and averaged 1.04 points per game and has racked up only five points (3g, 2a) in the playoffs, including one goal in five games against Adirondack.

GAME 6 - North Division Finals - Series: ADK leads 3-2

MONARCHS (6-3) at Adirondack Thunder (7-4)

Monday, May 7, 2018 - 7:00 p.m. - SNHU Arena

MONARCHS POINTS LEADERS

Zac Lynch: 10 points (3g, 7a)

Sam Kurker: 6 points (4g, 2a)

Matt Leitner: 6 points (2g, 4a)

MONARCHS GOALTENDING LEADERS

Charles Williams: 5-2-0-0, 2.61 GAA, 0.918 save %

Evan Cowley: 1-1-0-0, 1.70 GAA, 0.917 save %

THUNDER POINTS LEADERS

James Henry: 11 points (0g, 11a)

Ryan Schmelzer: 9 (6g, 3a)

Colton White: 8 points (2g, 6a)

THUNDER GOALTENDING LEADERS

Olivier Mantha: 1-2-0-0, 3.80 GAA, 0.864 save %

Drew Fielding: 3-1-0-0, 1.75 GAA, 0.951 save %

