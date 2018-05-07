ECHL Transactions - May 7

May 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 7, 2018:

Manchester:

Add David Kolomatis, D activated from reserve

Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.