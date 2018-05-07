ECHL Transactions - May 7
May 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 7, 2018:
Manchester:
Add David Kolomatis, D activated from reserve
Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D placed on reserve
