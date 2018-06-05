Game 3 Goes Tuesday

The first two games of the Calder Cup Finals have been decided by a single goal and both the Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars are expecting another battle when the puck drops Tuesday night.

After combining for 11 goals in Game 1, the two sides fought in a defensive 2-1 final that Texas won to tie the series up.

As the series shifts to Austin on Tuesday, special teams are expected to continue being an important theme throughout the series. Texas have gone three-for-eight on the power play this round while Toronto is one-for-eight.

Ben Smith had the sole goal for the Marlies on Sunday, moving into a tie for first place in playoff goals with teammates Andreas Johnsson and Carl Grundstrom. Smith has five goals in his last six games entering play on Tuesday.

Johnsson continues to lead the Marlies in scoring this postseason, putting up 15 points (6G, 9A) in 11 games.

Travis Morin has led Texas' offense throughout the series, scoring twice and adding two assists in the first pair of games. Justin Dowling also has four points with a goal and three assists in the series so far.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST and fans can tune in on live on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2 and TSN 1050 Radio.

