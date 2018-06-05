Flames and Heat Renew ECHL Affiliation with Kansas City

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today that the organization has renewed the affiliation with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL.

"We are pleased to renew our affiliation with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL," Flames Assistant General Manager Brad Pascall said. "The ECHL is another important tier for our development program and we experienced a positive working relationship with Kansas City last season. We will continue to utilize our partnership to provide additional playing and development time for our prospects."

The new agreement brings the affiliation into its second season. Kansas City saw six players from within the Flames' organization in 2017-18, including goalies Mason McDonald and Tyler Parsons, defenseman Kayle Doetzel and forwards Mike McMurtry, Darren Nowick and Hunter Smith.

"We're thrilled to continue building our relationship with the Flames and Heat," said Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen. "Partnering with the Flames' organization allows us to maintain our momentum within the affiliation and work with a top-notch franchise with a build-from-the-bottom philosophy. The Mavericks and I look forward to year two of what we believe will be one of the premier partnerships in all of professional hockey."

The Mavericks are poised to enter their fifth year in the ECHL and 10th as a club in the 2018-19 season. Kansas City was unaffiliated in the 2014-15 season before partnering with the New York Islanders for 2015-16 and 2016-17 along with a working agreement with the St. Louis Blues in the 16-17 season.

"We're pleased to renew our ECHL affiliation with the group in Kansas City," said Stockton Head Coach Cail MacLean. "Our players were well taken care of and we view Kansas City as a premier franchise in the ECHL. We look forward to growing our relationship again this season."

