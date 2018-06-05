Memorable Moments: 'Award Worthy'

Dylan Strome was recognized with three American Hockey League awards over the course of five weeks in late October and throughout November during a phenomenal stretch of play that saw the then 20-year-old rookie average just under two points per game.

During that span, which consisted of 12 games, Strome accumulated 23 points (8G, 15A) in a tremendous run that was sparked by his first-career professional goal against Tom McCollum at Van Andel Arena on October 25 in a 3-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He tied a career and franchise record by racking up four points (2G, 2A) on November 22, a 5-0 shellacking of the San Diego Gulls, a team he would have an affinity for producing at spectacular rates against, leading the Roadrunners to their first-ever home win against their Pacific Division rival.

In doing so, he simultaneously tied an old franchise record by putting up points in seven-straight games, a record he would eventually break and set, one later topped by Mike Sislo in January.

Strome's illustrious run earned him a recall to the Arizona Coyotes, where he would subsequently pot his first-career NHL goal days later against the New Jersey Devils on December 2 at Gila River Arena.

Over the course of the five-week, 12-game stretch which saw Strome garner generous recognition, the Roadrunners posted an 8-2-1-1 record, earning points in all but two contests. He registered multiple points in seven of those contests, a megnificent start to a stellar rookie season that would see him finish the year with 53 points (22G, 31A) in 50 games with the Roadrunners and nine points (4G, 5A) in 21 games with the Coyotes.

