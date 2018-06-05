Condors Sign Five to AHL Contracts

June 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced that five players have been signed to one-year AHL contracts for the 2018-19 season. They are LW Braden Christoffer, LW Evan Polei, D Logan Day, RW Ryan Van Stralen, and D Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin. For an updated look at who is signed for the upcoming 2018-19 season, bookmark the player tracker

CHRISTOFFER (23 years old, 5'10", 195 lbs., Sherwood Park, Alberta)

Led the 2017-18 Condors in penalty minutes with 96

Over three seasons, registered 28 points (12g-16a) and 198 penalty minutes in 145 AHL games, all with Bakersfield

Leads all Condors in the AHL era in penalty minutes and is fifth in games played

Notched 114 points (50g-64a) and 368 penalty minutes in 202 games with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

POLEI (22 years old, 6'2", 230 lbs., Wetaskiwin, Alberta)

Paced the 2017-18 Condors in fighting majors with six

Second among all AHL rookies in fighting majors

Had nine points (4g-5a) in 30 games with the Condors

Had 131 points (72g-59a) and 307 penalty minutes in 242 games in the WHL with Red Deer and Saskatoon

DAY (23 years old, 6'1", 215 lbs., Seminole, Florida)

Joined the Condors at the end of the 2017-18 season on a try-out agreement and had two goals and four penalty minutes in 10 games

Had 78 points (30g-48a) in 56 games at Endicott College (NCAA DIII)

Was a two-time Commonwealth Coast Conference First Team All-Conference and was named the 2017-18 CCC Player of the Year

VAN STRALEN (24 years old, 6'3", 191 lbs., Prescott, Ontario)

Had 15 points (8g-7a) in 16 games with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL in 2017-18

In the Kelly Cup Playoffs, had three points, all goals in six games for the Thunder

Spent four seasons at Carleton University (Canada) and had 93 points (48g-45a) in 97 games

Prior to his time at Carleton, he had 115 points (52g-63a) in 182 games with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

CREVIER-MORIN (22 years old, 6'2", 201 lbs., Châteauguay, Quebec)

Registered 19 points (2g-17a) and 70 penalty minutes in 68 games with Wichita during his rookie season in 2017-18

Played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Gatineau and had 56 points (14g-42a) and was +22 in 195 games

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.