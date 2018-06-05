Thunderbirds Present $20,000 Check to Baystate Health's Rays of Hope Foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds on Thursday proudly presented a check in the amount of $20,000 to the Rays of Hope Foundation, the culmination of the second-year partnership with Baystate Health.

The $20,000 amount was raised through ticket sales and jersey auctions from the Thunderbirds' second annual Pink in the Rink game on March 10. A sold out crowd of 6,793, many of which were dressed in pink, witnessed a moving pregame ceremony honoring breast cancer survivors and battlers.

"We are filled with pride to be able to present this charitable gift to the Rays of Hope Foundation," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "This would not have been possible without the efforts of our partners at Baystate Health, as well as our fans who contributed directly to this wonderful cause."

"Baystate Health Foundation is thrilled to partner with the Thunderbirds. They truly understand the #ROHPinkyPromise and have worked hard to make 2017-2018 a winning season for all those battling breast cancer and fighting to find a cure," said Kathy Tobin, Director of Annual Giving & Events for Baystate Health. "Rays of Hope is honored to have the Thunderbirds as a Pink Partner. We thank the organization and its fans for their generous financial support of $20,000."

In their two seasons partnering with Rays of Hope on Pink in the Rink night, the Springfield Thunderbirds have raised more than $30,000 for breast cancer awareness and research. The Thunderbirds' full 2018-19 schedule, including the date for the third annual Pink in the Rink, will be unveiled later this summer.

