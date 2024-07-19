Gabe Smith Selected in 4th Round, 103rd Overall, by the Utah Hockey Club

July 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wilfcats' own Gabe Smith was selected 103rd overall in the 2024 NHL draft by the newest NHL team - The Utah Hockey Club. The 62nd NHL draft was held at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28th and 29th. Utah had 13 picks for their first year in the draft, including 6th overall in the 1st round.

Smith, the St. Andrews native had a great 2023-24 season, recording 23 total points comprised of 9 goals and 14 assists.

When asked about his draft experience, Gabe said "I talked to (Utah) quite a few times," Smith said. "Everyone with the organization has been so nice. The feeling was unreal. Being in the sphere and in this situation is so amazing. I'm so thankful."

