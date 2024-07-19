Where Are They Now: Kameron Kielly

July 19, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Kameron Kielly was one of the first Island-born players to dawn the Charlottetown Islanders colours.

He, along with Craig MacLauchlan and Zach Beaton were the first from Prince Edward Island to call the Eastlink Centre home in an Islanders jersey. Beaton comes from Stratford, MacLauchlan a native of Stanhope, and Kielly himself from Charlottetown.

Kielly, however, wasn't originally destined to play for his hometown team. He was taken 18th overall in the 2012 QMJHL Entry Draft by the Gatineau Olympiques. Despite playing 60 games for Gatineau, the moment he remembers most from that rookie season was when he was traded to the newly revamped Islanders franchise.

"I'll never forget calling my friends and family to tell them I got traded to Charlottetown. There was a ton of excitement already around the Island with the re-branding and to be a part of it was something I'll remember for the rest of my life," said Kielly.

Then General Manager Grant Sonier acquired the six-foot-one forward during the 2013 off-season for Alexandre Chenier-Allard, a fourth-round pick and a first-round pick. Kielly noted that being one of the first players to wear the Islanders sweater was special.

"Everyone was thrilled, it was new, it was exciting. To look at where the team is now is something a lot of us former players are very proud of. It's considered one of the league's top organizations now."

Growing up playing hockey, kids often dream of playing for the team they grow up watching, Kielly was no different. Simply playing for the Islanders was one of the highlights of his career.

"Hard to point out just one memory. Playing in my hometown and in front of friends and family night in and night out is something I'll remember forever," said Kielly. "My 20-year-old season in particular going on the long playoff run was arguably still the most fun I've had in my career with that group."

The season in question was the 2016-17 campaign which saw the Islanders make it to the franchise's first QMJHL semi-finals. Kielly had a career year posting 74 points in 65 games, 25 more points than his previous season-high.

"My teammates were obviously a big part of that, I played with great players. The role Jim allowed me to have every night and you hear it all the time about being a tight group but that team was special and very tight-knit. We did everything together which led to a lot of success on the ice."

The now 27-year-old right-shot forward credits the way the organization conducted itself helped prepare him for the next phase of his hockey journey.

"With how professional we ran things in Charlottetown, it was really similar to the professional leagues and that's how we were treated so I think the transition was easier because of it," said Kielly. "I made lifelong friends during my time playing at home and the staff I still see around all the time."

Following his five-year QMJHL career, Kielly committed to UPEI where he played three very productive seasons. He tallied 127 points in just 90 games during his Panthers tenure.

"I wanted to finish my degree first and foremost. My time at UPEI was great for getting my education and building a foundation for pro as well. I just felt that after my three years there it was time for me to try and make a run at the pro side of the game as I felt ready."

Kielly has spent the past four seasons mainly playing in the ECHL. However, he had short stints in both the AHL and the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in England.

"It's been good, I've experienced every side of the pro game. It can be crazy at times, but a lot of life experiences and great memories. Hopefully, I can have a few more good seasons wherever the game takes me," said Kielly.

He's played for the Allen Americans, Indy Fuel, Atlanta Gladiators, Toledo Walleye and South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. In between those teams, he suited up for two games with the Belleville Senators of the AHL in 2021-22 and six games for the Sheffield Steelers of the EIHL this past year. Kielly had to take a moment to reflect on which team and city had the biggest impact on him.

"That's tough to say, everyone in their own way has had a different impact on me but I would say Atlanta was one of the more enjoyable years on and off the ice," said Kielly. "Atlanta was a great group; I played my first games in the AHL that year which was a big step in my career."

Across a season and a half in Atlanta, Kielly tallied 46 points in 60 games, his best professional run to date.

Unfortunately, injury prohibited Kielly from getting much experience playing in Europe. However, the time he spent in Sheffield was still memorable, he also got to play with former Islanders teammate Mitchell Balmas while he was there.

"I ended up playing six total games with the Steelers, one league game. Sheffield was a top-class organization and they ended up winning every trophy in the league. It spoke for itself on why I went; I enjoyed my time there but after my knee injury last season, I needed to play more valuable minutes to further my career in my opinion so that led to coming back to North America," said Kielly.

The game he loves has provided him with opportunities most kids in hockey can only imagine. Those who have helped him during his journey are not forgotten about either.

"It's been a great experience for life and hockey. Seeing different parts of the world has been exciting. I'm very grateful for the opportunity my parents and family have given me and for their sacrifices over the years."

As for what the future holds for the Prince Edward Island native, hockey remains his top priority. However, he has put time into planning for life after the game.

"I will hopefully have a few more years pro, maybe overseas, maybe in North America, I'm still in that process now. I've also been looking at some business job options, something that I'd be passionate about down the road to make the transition post-career a little easier. For right now though, I'm enjoying the summer and time with my friends and family," said Kielly.

Kielly had some final words of wisdom to pass along to the current Islanders dressing room; some they have heard before but still an important message nonetheless.

"It sounds very cliche, but honestly, it would be to just enjoy every day. You can take it for granted pretty easily when you're young and it flies by. They really are the best years of your life."

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.